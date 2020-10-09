Robert Cessna's pick: Aggies bag the Gators

While at Florida State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher expected to beat Florida every year, and he almost did, going 7-1 against the Gators. Fisher expects to beat Florida again Saturday. So do his players.

But many Aggie fans just hope A&M is competitive and doesn’t get blown out for a second straight week. That’s a tough mindset to break, and until the Aggies beat top five teams with regularity, it’s not going to change.