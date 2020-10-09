 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Cessna's pick: Aggies bag the Gators
0 comments

Robert Cessna's pick: Aggies bag the Gators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ainias smith

Texas A&M sophomore running back Ainias Smith ran for 29 yards on five carries and caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Alabama.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Craig Bisacre

While at Florida State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher expected to beat Florida every year, and he almost did, going 7-1 against the Gators. Fisher expects to beat Florida again Saturday. So do his players. 

But many Aggie fans just hope A&M is competitive and doesn’t get blown out for a second straight week. That’s a tough mindset to break, and until the Aggies beat top five teams with regularity, it’s not going to change.

TEXAS A&M 41, FLORIDA 38

roofing company ad

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Florida at Texas A&M

• When: 11 a.m. Saturday

• Where: Kyle Field

• Records: Texas A&M (1-1); Florida (2-0)

• Rankings: No. 4 Florida; No. 21 Texas A&M

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Florida by 6

• Over/under: 58

• Next: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MIss., 3 p.m. Oct. 17

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert