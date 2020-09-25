Robert Cessna Grades the Aggies: 2020 preseason report card

• The bad: A&M could have had a quartet of senior wide receivers in Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers, Camron Buckley and Jhamon Ausbon and two good-looking tight ends in Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith if not for injuries and the lure of the NFL.

• Bottom line: There’s going to be growing pains, especially in those early back-to-back games against Alabama and Florida. Wydermyer will be a marked man until a wide receiver or two emerge.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B+ (B-)

• The good: The depth keeps getting better. A&M lost Justin Madubuike but return the next five linemen who had 20 or more tackles last season. The line features a good mixture of upperclassmen led by seniors Bobby Brown III and Michael Clemons and junior Tyree Johnson, though sophomore DeMarvin Leal might be the best player. Two or three true freshmen also will be good enough to get snaps.

• The bad: A&M needs to find a way to pressure the quarterback from the middle. Clemons came to A&M with all-conference potential, and this is his last chance to earn those honors.

• Bottom line: This group has a chance to be the team’s best unit.

LINEBACKERS: C- (C-)