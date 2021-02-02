Riley McQuaid lifts Texas A&M women's tennis team to 4-3 win over TCU

FORT WORTH— Texas A&M’s Riley McQuaid won her sixth-line singles match to hold off hard-charging TCU and give the Aggie women’s tennis team a 4-3 victory Tuesday in nonconference play at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
The Aggies (6-1) won the doubles point and built a 3-1 lead with singles victories from Dorthea Faa-Hviding on the fifth line and Jayci Goldsmith on the second line. TCU’s No. 68 Marie Norris won at No. 1 singles and Stevie Kennedy followed suit at No. 4 singles to tie the match at 3.
But McQuaid held on at No. 6 singles for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Isabel Pascual Montalvo for the team victory.
A&M will host No. 20 Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday at a time yet to be announced.
Texas A&M 4, TCU 3
Tuesday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (68) Marie Norris, TCU, def. (64) Tatiana Makarova 6-4, 6-4; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (46) Tate Schroeder 6-2, 7-6 (3); 3. Mercedes Aristegui, TCU, def. Katya Townsend 6-4, 6-3; 4. Stevie Kennedy, TCU, def. Renee McBryde 6-2, 7-5; 5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Addy Guevara 6-1, 6-4; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Isabel Pascual Montalvo 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. (39) Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Mercedes Aristegui/Isabel Pascual Montalvo 4-4 DNF; 2. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Stevie Kennedy/Tate Schroeder 6-4; 3. Riley McQuaid/Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Marie Norris/Addy Guevara 6-3
Order of finish: D3, D2, S5, S3, S2, S1, S4, S6* (*clinched team victory)
Team records: A&M (6-1); TCU (4-1)