Riley McQuaid lifts Texas A&M women's tennis team to 4-3 win over TCU

FORT WORTH— Texas A&M’s Riley McQuaid won her sixth-line singles match to hold off hard-charging TCU and give the Aggie women’s tennis team a 4-3 victory Tuesday in nonconference play at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-1) won the doubles point and built a 3-1 lead with singles victories from Dorthea Faa-Hviding on the fifth line and Jayci Goldsmith on the second line. TCU’s No. 68 Marie Norris won at No. 1 singles and Stevie Kennedy followed suit at No. 4 singles to tie the match at 3.

But McQuaid held on at No. 6 singles for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Isabel Pascual Montalvo for the team victory.

A&M will host No. 20 Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday at a time yet to be announced.

Texas A&M 4, TCU 3

Tuesday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)