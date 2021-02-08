Rick Rhoades returns to Cameron as head football coach, athletic director after leaving Gregory-Portland

The Cameron ISD school board unanimously approved decision to hire former Yoemen head football coach and athletic director Rick Rhoades on Monday. Rhoades will replace Tommy Brashear, who had a 41-19 record at Cameron over five years.

Rhoades, who currently is at Gregory-Portland, announced in December he was leaving as head coach and athletic director after the 2020-21 season and had plans to retire.

“When football season ended, I had planned to retire unless the perfect job came along and that meant coming back to Central Texas, where all my family is at,” Rhoades told KCEN News.

Rhoades left Cameron in 2016 and had a 82-17 record with the Yoemen, while reaching five state championship games and earning three titles from 2009-2015.