 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick Rhoades returns to Cameron as head football coach, athletic director after leaving Gregory-Portland
0 comments

Rick Rhoades returns to Cameron as head football coach, athletic director after leaving Gregory-Portland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
122212cameron4

Cameron head coach Rick Rhoades thanks the Cameron fans while holding the Championship Trophy Friday, Dec. 21, 2012. The Yoemen defeated the Daingerfield Tigers 38-20 to win the 2012 State 2A Division 1 state title. (Eagle Photo/ Stuart Villanueva)

 stuart villanueva

The Cameron ISD school board unanimously approved decision to hire former Yoemen head football coach and athletic director Rick Rhoades on Monday. Rhoades will replace Tommy Brashear, who had a 41-19 record at Cameron over five years.

Rhoades, who currently is at Gregory-Portland, announced in December he was leaving as head coach and athletic director after the 2020-21 season and had plans to retire.

“When football season ended, I had planned to retire unless the perfect job came along and that meant coming back to Central Texas, where all my family is at,” Rhoades told KCEN News.

Rhoades left Cameron in 2016 and had a 82-17 record with the Yoemen, while reaching five state championship games and earning three titles from 2009-2015.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert