Richardson hits key 3 to ignite College Station girls basketball team in win over Magnolia West

“My shot hasn’t really been so on lately, so I just really took the chance,” Richardson said. “Coach has been telling me to shoot, so I shot it, and they just started falling today.”

Tough defense, including key stops by Richardson, yielded transition buckets as College Station widened its lead to 31-18 by halftime. The Lady Cougars’ high-pressure defense negated the Lady Mustangs’ ability to work it to their posts and played right into the style of game College Station loves.

“That’s basically been the foundation of our program since we opened this up nine years ago, and it’s something that’s just instilled in who we are,” Symank said.

College Station continued the defensive onslaught in the second half, holding Magnolia West to just 10 points after halftime. That included a scoring drought of more than eight minutes. The Lady Mustangs netted their first basket of the fourth quarter with slightly less than three minutes left in the game.

“We set goals for each quarter, and most of the time we just try to get the team to have really good quarters and get [opponents] ... under 10,” Richardson said. “Coach was really excited about that, that we got them under 10 and got stops on them.”