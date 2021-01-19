Richardson hits key 3 to ignite College Station girls basketball team in win over Magnolia West

One 3-point basket in the scope of the College Station girls basketball team’s 67-28 victory over Magnolia West on Tuesday seems like a small feat.
But the one shot from distance by senior Tanijah Richardson turned the offensive tide for the Lady Cougars (17-2, 11-0) in the second quarter, and they cruised from there to remain undefeated in District 19-5A play.
“That was definitely a momentum getter,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “I’m really happy for Tanijah. Tanijah, she needed a game like this this season. She’s always been a great 3-point shooter, and she’s kind of struggled behind the line this season for us, so it’s exciting to see that for her.”
With play reserved mostly in the half courts through the first quarter, College Station had trouble dealing with the height and physicality of the Lady Mustangs (10-10, 4-7) in the paint. Two Lady Cougar posts picked up early fouls that forced Symank to work smaller in the second quarter, after an 11-11 stalemate in the first frame.
Having come off the bench, Richardson caught a pass on the top of the key where she had a completely clean shot from distance. The shot fell and opened up a fast-paced 8-1 run for the Lady Cougars.
Na’layjah Johnson led College Station with 19 points, while Aliyah Collin had 13. Richardson finished with 11 after hitting three 3-pointers.
“My shot hasn’t really been so on lately, so I just really took the chance,” Richardson said. “Coach has been telling me to shoot, so I shot it, and they just started falling today.”
Tough defense, including key stops by Richardson, yielded transition buckets as College Station widened its lead to 31-18 by halftime. The Lady Cougars’ high-pressure defense negated the Lady Mustangs’ ability to work it to their posts and played right into the style of game College Station loves.
“That’s basically been the foundation of our program since we opened this up nine years ago, and it’s something that’s just instilled in who we are,” Symank said.
College Station continued the defensive onslaught in the second half, holding Magnolia West to just 10 points after halftime. That included a scoring drought of more than eight minutes. The Lady Mustangs netted their first basket of the fourth quarter with slightly less than three minutes left in the game.
“We set goals for each quarter, and most of the time we just try to get the team to have really good quarters and get [opponents] ... under 10,” Richardson said. “Coach was really excited about that, that we got them under 10 and got stops on them.”
Johnson also scored eight points in the second half, while Collins had six in the fourth quarter.
Magnolia West guard Kamari Portalis had a team-high nine points, followed by Cloie Jansky with eight.
College Station 67, Magnolia West 28
MAGNOLIA WEST — Kamari Portalis 9, Cloie Jansky 8, Ally Downs 4, Avery Maywald 4, Faith Matocha 2, Jane Schroeder 1.
COLLEGE STATION — Na’layjah Johnson 19, Aliyah Collins 13, Tanijah Richardson 11, Ruby Valasek 9, Jaeden McMillin 7, Love Ryberg 4, Ashonti Idlebird 4.