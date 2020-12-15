Retired Bryan football coach Merrill Green makes UIL’s Top 100

Retired Bryan football coach Merrill Green was named one of the UIL’s top 100 coaches Monday as the organization celebrates its 100th season. Green went 198-81 in 27 seasons. He coach at Abilene Cooper from 1965-71, then coached the Vikings from 1972-91. The former Oklahoma running back was a college assistant at Arkansas and his alma mater before moving into the high school ranks.
The UIL has been naming 10 coaches to its top 100 each Monday. Current Bryan coach Ross Rogers also made the list along with former Brenham coach Glen West and Highland Park’s Randy Allen, who played for Green at Abilene Cooper and was an assistant coach with the Vikings.
