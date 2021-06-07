Relying on relays: Texas A&M 4x400 relay teams look to defend NCAA titles

Texas A&M likes its chances if the NCAA 2021 Outdoor Track & Field Championships this weekend in Oregon hinge on the last event, because the Aggies are the defending champions in the 4x400-meter relay for both men and women.
Two years ago in Austin, the A&M men set a school and Mike A. Myers Stadium record, winning in 2 minutes, 59.05 seconds. A day later, the women won in a school-record 3:25.57. COVID-19 didn’t allow A&M to defend their titles last year, but four Aggies who stood on the winners’ stand in 2019 are back this year. Devin Dixon and Bryce Deadmon, who both opted to return for a second senior season, are joined by junior Moitalel Mpoke and freshman Omajuwa Etiwe. They are seeded fourth with a regional time of 3:03.12. Their season-best time was 3:01.73 at the Southeastern Conference meet.
“I honestly have no doubt in my mind, if we all give it our 110%, we’ll definitely be in the mix,” Dixon said. “Matter of fact, we’ll definitely win. [If] I can supply my 43 split, Bryce 43, Mo 45 and then Omajuwa 45, that will be a solid race right there.”
A&M’s season-best time trails North Carolina A&T (2:59.21), LSU (3:01.00), Texas (3:01.28), Kentucky (3:01.71) and Baylor (3:02.29), creating what should be a photo finish.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay team heads into the meet as the top seed with a regional and season-best time of 3:25.84. Southern California (3:26.37), Arkansas (3:26.63) and Florida (3:27.50) are the only teams within two seconds. Sophomore Tierra Robinson-Jones and senior Jaevin Reed are back from the 2019 team, joined by sophomore Charokee Young and freshman Athing Mu.
“When coach has our meetings, and he gives us a little pep talk, we already know what he’s going to say,” Robinson-Jones said. “And we’ll be just like, ‘All right, let’s go out here and do it.’ It’s a little bit different for me, because I am first leg. I feel like it’s a little more pressure, because I do open it up.”
Robinson-Jones also ran the first leg two years ago.
“I do get a little harder on myself, like, ‘All right, you’re first leg, you’re popping it off. You can’t mess up, don’t jump, don’t flinch, just don’t,’” Robinson-Jones said. “So, it’s really a mental game. But, I feel pretty confident in me and myself and my team to get us the win.”
Deadmon said there’s no competition between the 4x400 teams, only support.
“It would be great, bringing two 4x4 titles home, that would really be cool,” Deadmon said.
A&M first swept the men’s and women’s 4x400 in the NCAA Championships in 2011 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. That allowed A&M to become the first school to win three straight men’s and women’s titles. Odds are against A&M sweeping the events for a pair of national team titles with the women ranked third behind LSU and Southern Cal, while the men are ranked seventh behind LSU, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas, BYU and Florida State.
“I think anytime you’re talked about us having an opportunity and anytime we’re in the mix, you never know what’s going to happen at this competition,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “We’ve come to this meet and there really hasn’t been a thought A&M was going to be in those top two or three teams and we left the meet being pretty good and won a couple when we weren’t supposed to.”
•
NOTES — Wednesday’s action will be men only. There will be five field finals starting with the hammer at 4:30 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. Decathlon competition will start at 3 p.m. Running semifinals will start at 7:02 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000 meters. Thursday’s action will start with men’s decathlon events at 11:30 a.m., along with five field event finals for women starting with the hammer at 3 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put; and women’s running semifinals will start at 5:32 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000 meters. On Friday, the women’s heptathlon will start at 2 p.m.; men’s field event finals will start with the high jump at 6:30 p.m. followed by the discus and triple jump; and men’s running finals will start at 7:02 p.m.; Saturday will be all women with the heptathlon at 1 p.m.; field finals in the high jump, discus and triple jump starting at 4:30 p.m.; and running finals starting at 5:02 p.m.