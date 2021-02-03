Registration open for District 33 Little League

Online registration for Texas District 33 Little League is under way for players ages 4-16 in all four leagues and can be found at texasdistrict33.com/home.

Here is a breakdown of each of District 33’s league’s:

• Bryan Harvey: Registration ends March 31. Cost is $75 for Tee Ball and $95 for all other divisions. There is a $10 sibling discount.

• Bryan National: Registration ends Feb. 27. Cost is $75 for Tee Ball and $90 for all other divisions.

• Bryan United: Registration ends March 7. Cost is $80 for Tee Ball and $90 for all other divisions.

• College Station: Registration ends Sunday. Cost is $90 for Tee Ball and $105 for all other divisions. Space is limited and divisions could close before Sunday if all spots are filled. Late registration may be open with an increased fee until Feb. 15 if there’s spots available.