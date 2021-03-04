Ray Alejo breaks tie with two-run single in eighth to life Aggies over Cardinals

Ray Alejo made sure the Texas A&M baseball team got the last word against Incarnate Word, which flirted with handing the Aggies their second midweek loss of the season.
Alejo’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled A&M to a 6-4 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night at Blue Bell Park. Alejo’s single ended a lot of frustration for the Aggies (6-4), who stranded 14 runners during the all-night dogfight.
Incarnate Word (3-1) scored four runs off junior left-hander Chris Weber in the second inning and kept the lead until A&M sophomore Britt Logan delivered a two-out, two-run single in the fifth to tie the game at 4.
It remained tied until A&M mounted a rally in the eighth after Will Frizzell grounded into a double play off right-hander Steve Hayward, who had allowed a leadoff single by Brett Minnich. Hayward was sharp in throwing three straight strikes coming out of the bullpen, but his best throw was a strike to the shortstop covering second base to start the double play.
A&M head coach Rob Childress challenged the play at first, thinking the fielder had pulled his foot off the bag early. Childress didn’t the call, but the delay seemed to bother Hayward, who walked the bases loaded, throwing only one strike over his first 13 pitches after the umpires’ review.
Alejo then worked the count full against new relief pitcher Drew Minter and ripped a single into left field, making A&M 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
“We hit a lot of balls hard,” Childress said. “We’re certainly being tested, but I’m glad we were able to overcome that tonight.”
A&M drew 12 walks but turned only one of them into a run until Alejo’s hit.
“Are we happy where we are at right now? Certainly not,” Childress said. “We need to play better. We need to be better offensively. We’re much more capable offensively than what we’ve shown in the first few games. We’ve just got to get some guys rolling in the right direction.”
Childress said it’s only a matter of time until some of the hitters become more consistent, because they hit too well in the fall against solid pitching to struggle all year.
Wednesday’s victory made A&M 3-1 in four close midweek games, a trend that could continue, Childress said.
“When you think about what’s going on around the country with so many COVID returnees and older guys and then throw in there was only five rounds of the major league draft, everybody’s got good players, and there’s not going to be any layups out there,” Childress said.
Alejo, who had only one at-bat at the Round Rock Classic over the weekend, made the most of his one at-bat Wednesday night.
“I was looking for something to put a barrel on, especially going up there with a full count and two outs,” Alejo said. “I knew my job was to put the ball in play to make something happen. The guys told me the zone was tight, so I was looking for a pitch that I could handle, and I did that.”
Incarnate Word, which opened the season by sweeping Texas State, doesn’t have a series this weekend, so the first three pitchers it used against A&M were among its best. The trio allowed only one earned run in 12 1/3 innings over last weekend.
“They had their gun loaded and every bullet in the chamber with their pitching and fully expected to give us everything we could ask for,” Childress said. “We weren’t surprised at all.”
Incarnate Word made Weber pay dearly for walking two batters in the second. Ridge Rogers’ RBI single tied the game at 1. The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead on Zach Limas’ sharp single to left field with aggressive base running paying off. The lead runner just beat the throw to the plate as the trail runners took second and third. They then scored when Wilson Ehrhardt’s popup into left-center field found grass.
“Chris Weber lost it there in the second inning, and off they go from an offensive standpoint,” Childress said. “But for him to get it back together and get us through five, that’s awful hard to do.”
Weber ended with eight strikeouts and three walks over five innings. Sophomore right-hander Alex Magers and junior left-hander Joseph Menefee each followed with two scoreless innings and no walks. Magers struck out one, and Menefee (2-1) struck out all six batters he faced to earn the win.
A&M scored a run in the first on a pair of walks and Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly, but it would have been more if not for Rogers’ inning-ending diving catch of Bryan Sturges’ liner in center field.
Frizzell and Zane Schmidt each ended with two hits for A&M.
A&M will continue its homestand against New Mexico State in a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.