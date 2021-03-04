Ray Alejo breaks tie with two-run single in eighth to life Aggies over Cardinals

Alejo then worked the count full against new relief pitcher Drew Minter and ripped a single into left field, making A&M 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

“We hit a lot of balls hard,” Childress said. “We’re certainly being tested, but I’m glad we were able to overcome that tonight.”

A&M drew 12 walks but turned only one of them into a run until Alejo’s hit.

“Are we happy where we are at right now? Certainly not,” Childress said. “We need to play better. We need to be better offensively. We’re much more capable offensively than what we’ve shown in the first few games. We’ve just got to get some guys rolling in the right direction.”

Childress said it’s only a matter of time until some of the hitters become more consistent, because they hit too well in the fall against solid pitching to struggle all year.

Wednesday’s victory made A&M 3-1 in four close midweek games, a trend that could continue, Childress said.

“When you think about what’s going on around the country with so many COVID returnees and older guys and then throw in there was only five rounds of the major league draft, everybody’s got good players, and there’s not going to be any layups out there,” Childress said.