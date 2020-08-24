Rattlers, Mustangs prepare to start high school football seasons on Friday

Navasota will be tested by a grueling football schedule, but the Rattlers are just happy to be able to get on the gridiron this fall.
The tenuous, coronavirus-affected 2020 high school football season starts Friday with Navasota hosting Wharton for a 7 p.m. game at newly renovated Rattler Stadium.
“I hope that we can keep on playing,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “I saw some high school teams had to cancel their seasons today, and I hope we don’t get to that situation.”
The Rattlers are 20-point favorites over Wharton in the Harris Ratings, but their schedule heats up after the opener as they will face Sealy, Mexia, Huffman-Hargrave and Yoakum in nondistrict before taking on the teams in their new home — District 13-4A Division II. Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange and Smithville each made the playoffs last season, and Cuero, one of the district title favorites, is two seasons removed from a 4A Division II state championship.
Dacus said the Rattlers’ scrimmage against Lampasas, ranked third in 4A Division I, was a great experience for his young team, which is starting a new quarterback in junior JaMar Jessie. Jessie, a dual threat, will get the first crack at taking over for Zack Dyer. Junior Drew Gonzales also will receive snaps against Wharton, Dacus said.
“We’ve had a pretty good competition at quarterback between two guys that had really good camps,” he said.
Whoever leads the offense will have an experienced backfield mate in Darius Randle, entering his third season as the starting running back. Randle rushed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
While Wharton isn’t as formidable as most of Navasota’s opponents, Dacus said his team will have to deal with the Tigers’ athleticism. He pointed to Wharton’s basketball team, which ended Navasota’s 2019-20 season in the bi-district round and features several football players. Leading that group is senior James Jones, who had 779 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season, adding two interceptions on defense.
“Their athleticism matches well with ours,” Dacus said. “They’re really fast and pose problems with their speed. We’re going to have to be assignment sound and try not to make mistakes.”
Mustangs ready to run in mud
When Madisonville and Diboll match up on the gridiron, inclement weather always seems to be lurking.
The Mustangs won a muddy affair 11-8 in 2016, and the scheduled 2017 season opener was canceled because of Hurricane Harvey.
After a two-year break, the two teams are set to open the season against each other at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Diboll. This time, the uncertain paths of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura threaten to make it another weather-affected game.
“[Diboll head coach Blake] Morrison and I link back up again for the next two years and then there’s two [potential] hurricanes headed toward us,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said with a laugh. “Their field is real grass, and it drains well, but for some of our kids, this will be their first game on grass.”
Dual-threat quarterback Armando Juarez returns to lead the offense after throwing for 723 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 354 yards and four scores last season. He’s got a pair of experienced pass-catchers in receiver Doug’kyrn Johnson and tight end Josh Griffin. Konner Atkins, a three-year starter at tackle, will anchor the offensive line.
Jace Snook, Andres Lopez and Patrick Brazziel make up a linebacker corps that Urbantke believes will be the strength of the defense.
Several players emerged during the Mustangs’ scrimmage against Cameron over the weekend, according to Urbantke. Ronnie Mosley and Brazziel played well at running back, and several players shined on the line, including center Cade Caldwell, left tackle Cutter Smith and left guard Tyler George.
Urbantke said Diboll will be a significant season-opening challenge for Madisonville’s inexperienced secondary.
“They’re very physical, and they’re big,” he said. “They throw the ball really well, so I expect them to test some of our younger guys early.”
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!