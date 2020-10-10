Quarter-by-quarter of Texas A&M's 41-38 win over No. 4 Florida

• Third-down’s a charm: Chapman caught a 2-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game at 14. It was A&M’s third third-down conversion on the 14-play, 94-yard drive.

• Oh so close: Florida’s Davis was called for pass interference on Wydermyer in the end zone with four seconds left. That put the ball on the 2. A&M opted for the field goal instead of trying for a game-tying touchdown.

• Key statistic: There were no punts in the first half with 73 yards being the shortest of six drives.

THIRD QUARTER

• Costly penalty: A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was called for a personal foul that wiped out a 23-yard interception return by O’Neal, which would have been the game’s first turnover.

• Keep it simple: A&M, after falling behind 28-17, ran the ball seven straight times for 75 yards en route to a touchdown. Spiller had the first four carries for 55 yards.