Quarter-by-quarter of Texas A&M's 41-38 win over No. 4 Florida

A quarter-by-quarter look at the Texas A&M-Florida game on Saturday at Kyle Field.
FIRST QUARTER
• Let’s get the shootout going: Florida opened the game with a flea flicker. Running back Dameon Pierce took a few steps and flipped the ball back to quarterback Kyle Trask who threw to a wide-open Trevon Grimes for 17 yards.
• Rare long pass: Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and Caleb Chapman teamed up for a dandy 49-yard play-action completion. It was A&M’s longest completion since tight end Jalen Wydermyer had a 52-yard catch against Mississippi State; 421 plays ago. Chapman added a 51-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
• Dumb penalty: A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. shoved Florida’s Kadarius Toney after making a 11-yard touchdown catch. The 15-yard penalty allowed Florida to squib the ensuing kickoff and pin the Aggies at the 6.
• Key statistic: The teams combined to average 7.4 yards per play.
SECOND QUARTER
• Wydermyer to the rescue: A&M’s Isaiah Spiller gained enough yards for a first down on second-and-5, but fumbled after a hard hit by Florida safety Shawn Davis. Wydermyer recovered the football, but was 2 yards short of a first down. Wydermyer moved the chains on the next play with a 14-yard reception.
• Third-down’s a charm: Chapman caught a 2-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game at 14. It was A&M’s third third-down conversion on the 14-play, 94-yard drive.
• Oh so close: Florida’s Davis was called for pass interference on Wydermyer in the end zone with four seconds left. That put the ball on the 2. A&M opted for the field goal instead of trying for a game-tying touchdown.
• Key statistic: There were no punts in the first half with 73 yards being the shortest of six drives.
THIRD QUARTER
• Costly penalty: A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was called for a personal foul that wiped out a 23-yard interception return by O’Neal, which would have been the game’s first turnover.
• Keep it simple: A&M, after falling behind 28-17, ran the ball seven straight times for 75 yards en route to a touchdown. Spiller had the first four carries for 55 yards.
• Bad celebration form: A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III had the game’s lone sack, which led to Florida’s only punt. As he celebrated, Brown was bumped from behind by fellow tackle McKinnley Jackson and had to be helped to the sideline with an injury. Brown did return to the game.
• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 10 minutes, 24 seconds in the quarter.
11:07 WATCH NOW: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond breaks down the Aggies win over Florida and breaking the school's career passing record
FOURTH QUARTER
• Spiller goes bowling: Spiller had a 19-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2, bowling over Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller at the 16 en route to the end zone.
• Third times a charm: Florida’s Evan McPherson pushed a 43-yard field goal to the right, but it came a second after the play clock expired. Florida was then called for an illegal procedure penalty, making it a 53-yarder. A&M took a timeout, but the delay didn’t hamper McPherson who boomed it through.
• Who’s your Buddy?: A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson knocked the football from Florida running back Malik Davis and A&M’s DeMarvin Leal recovered at the Florida 48, setting up the game-winning drive.
• Key statistic: A&M beat a top five team for the first time since beating third-ranked Auburn in 2014 by the same score, 41-38.
