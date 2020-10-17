Quarter-by-quarter of No. 11 Texas A&M's 28-14 win over Mississippi State

• Best coverage: Mississippi State security quickly handled two PETA protesters who ran out on Scott Field. One was tackled and taken off the field while the other was quickly escorted to the sidelines.

• Sacked: Mississippi State was in position to score after converting a third-and-18 on Jaden Walley’s 19-yard reception to the A&M 26. But A&M’s Jayden Peevy came up with the team’s fourth sack on the next play and Mississippi State eventually punted.

• Key statistic: Mississippi State had the ball for 11 minutes, 54 seconds in the quarter, but managed only 50 yards.

THIRD QUARTER

• Pinball touchdown: Mississippi State safety Colin Duncan broke up a pass intended for Smith that bounced high into the air and back toward the line of scrimmage. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who had been blitzing, caught the football and returned the interception 60 yards for a score after he slipped away from Mond.

• Answering: Four plays after Mississippi State had scored, A&M’s Chase Lane turned a short reception over the middle into a 51-yard touchdown.