Quan Williams helping lead A&M Consolidated defense at safety

As A&M Consolidated’s most experienced defensive back, senior safety Quan Williams is tasked with commandeering the Tigers’ defense on the back end.
“I’m playing the weak safety, so I’m basically the run-stopper and [cover] the hot routes,” Williams said. “Really and truly, I want to stop them on the line-of-scrimmage, and I want to get some interceptions.”
Reaction time is pivotal for Williams as he must make split-second decisions to defend the run or pass well.
“I’ve got two different jobs when I’m at safety,” Williams said. “I’ve got to be the force player and I’ve got to get to the No. 3 receiver. I have to do a good job of reading my tackles and read my keys.”
The senior has proven to be a key piece to the Consol defense this season. He’s seventh on the team in tackles (23) and leads the Tigers with three interceptions.
“He’s a very good athlete,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “He flies around to the ball and does a good job at that. He’s one of those guys who reads those tackles when he’s going to drop back into pass coverage.”
Last year, Williams was a key backup for the Tigers but took over the starting role in the playoffs when senior Bryce Linder suffered an injury. Now Williams is helping direct traffic full-time for Consol’s defense.
“He’s understanding what he’s supposed to be reading, and he’s doing a really good job getting an understanding of the communication in our coverage,” Fedora said.
Turnovers have been critical to Consol’s success on defense this season as the Tigers have intercepted seven passes and recovered four fumbles. Williams had two interceptions in Consol’s win over Leander Rouse on Oct. 2. Last week against Huntsville, Williams had an interception and forced a fumble.
“As a defender, you want interceptions, forced fumbles, all of that, and interceptions can be a game-changer,” Williams said.
After losing their first game of the year last week to the Hornets, the Tiger seniors got called into Fedora’s office for a quick meeting.
“I told them, ‘You know, guys, being in the coaching profession, I’ve had teams before that lost a game and after I met with those guys and told them to keep their head up and keep fighting, they kind of just fell apart,’” Fedora said. “They didn’t do the things they needed to do. I’ve had other teams where I said, ‘Hey, we’re about to see what we’re made of how we respond,’ and I had a team after that win 13 games. It’s like I tell the guys all the time, you’ve got to keep fighting. Don’t put your head down. We made a lot of mistakes, especially on offense, in that game and that’s what we’ve got to get fixed.”
Bouncing back with a win this Friday won’t be easy for the Tigers. They face Montgomery Lake Creek (5-1, 2-0), and the Lions are atop the district standings alongside Huntsville after winning their first two games, including a convincing 61-25 win over Rudder last Friday.
Williams and the Consol defense will need to be at their best again Friday. Fedora said Lake Creek has a balanced approach on offense.
“When you look at their offense, they’re leading our district right now,” Fedora said. “On offense, they’ve rushed for like 1,500 yards. They’ve passed for 1,400 yards, so they’re almost at 500 yards [per game] on offense. We’re facing a good opponent.”
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!