Quan Williams helping lead A&M Consolidated defense at safety

Turnovers have been critical to Consol’s success on defense this season as the Tigers have intercepted seven passes and recovered four fumbles. Williams had two interceptions in Consol’s win over Leander Rouse on Oct. 2. Last week against Huntsville, Williams had an interception and forced a fumble.

“I told them, ‘You know, guys, being in the coaching profession, I’ve had teams before that lost a game and after I met with those guys and told them to keep their head up and keep fighting, they kind of just fell apart,’” Fedora said. “They didn’t do the things they needed to do. I’ve had other teams where I said, ‘Hey, we’re about to see what we’re made of how we respond,’ and I had a team after that win 13 games. It’s like I tell the guys all the time, you’ve got to keep fighting. Don’t put your head down. We made a lot of mistakes, especially on offense, in that game and that’s what we’ve got to get fixed.”