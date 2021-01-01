QB Kellen Mond likely to play final game for Texas A&M on Saturday

Something else happened before the pandemic-shortened 2020 season: Kellen Mond spoke up. Already involved in various public service endeavours, Mond used his platform to express racial injustices he felt prevailed in America and on the campus of A&M in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last summer. Aggie fans on online message boards and Twitter were divided between those proud of Mond representing their university and those who wished he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. Mond’s activism was no surprise to his veteran father.

“That’s an expectation,” Kevin Mond said. “If you’ve got a voice, and everybody has a voice, you express your opinion and I’m proud of him for speaking up. He wasn’t trying to speak up in negativity. He’s speaking up in positivity.

“For him to be in a position he is, to take that stance, that was ballsy. He’s not wrong. It’s ballsy, but he’s correct. Sometimes in life people don’t like to hear the truth. The truth hurts, but it is the truth. Would you want someone to lie to you and say America is fine and dandy? No, there is some things that need to go on. From that point of view, I couldn’t be more proud of him. The family is proud of him and I think everyone is proud of him. That’s what a leader does. Everybody wants him to step up and be a leader. Hell, that’s the ultimate leadership.”