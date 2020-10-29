Prognosticator Panel members don costumes for annual Halloween edition

Having first responders dress up for Halloween seems a little silly. After all, they already are super heroes. What could be better?

But even super heroes need a break from reality. Our group of guest-picking first responders on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel have done a great job this season with six of them on the top row. They’ve proven to be good pickers, but how will they handle spooky Prog?

Without further adieu, here’s our panel dressed up for Halloween:

• Eric Buske, Bryan police chief, a.k.a. Dragnet’s Joe Friday (actor Jack Webb) — You just played the theme song in your head, didn’t you? The mild-mannered Eric uses his God-given common sense to make all the right choices for the city of Bryan. Maybe you’ve seen him in the city’s info commercials: “This is the city, Bryan, Texas ... I work here ... I’m a cop.”

• Robert Cessna, Eagle executive sports editor, a.k.a. Casino’s Sam “Ace” Rothstein (actor Robert De Niro) — Someone in the office said this week I’m picking winners this season even better than legendary handicapper Ace. Hopefully, I can avoid working for the mob, but I am of Italian descent, and someone with a deep voice keeps leaving me messages.