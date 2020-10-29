Prognosticator Panel members don costumes for annual Halloween edition

Having first responders dress up for Halloween seems a little silly. After all, they already are super heroes. What could be better?
But even super heroes need a break from reality. Our group of guest-picking first responders on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel have done a great job this season with six of them on the top row. They’ve proven to be good pickers, but how will they handle spooky Prog?
Without further adieu, here’s our panel dressed up for Halloween:
• Eric Buske, Bryan police chief, a.k.a. Dragnet’s Joe Friday (actor Jack Webb) — You just played the theme song in your head, didn’t you? The mild-mannered Eric uses his God-given common sense to make all the right choices for the city of Bryan. Maybe you’ve seen him in the city’s info commercials: “This is the city, Bryan, Texas ... I work here ... I’m a cop.”
• Robert Cessna, Eagle executive sports editor, a.k.a. Casino’s Sam “Ace” Rothstein (actor Robert De Niro) — Someone in the office said this week I’m picking winners this season even better than legendary handicapper Ace. Hopefully, I can avoid working for the mob, but I am of Italian descent, and someone with a deep voice keeps leaving me messages.
• Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle, a.k.a. Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell — Former Sam Houston State baseball coach John Skeeter ruined Z-Man’s chances at making The Show by constantly pulling him early, typically after the first batter in intrasquad games.
• Billy Couch, College Station police chief, a.k.a. Blue Bloods’ Frank Reagan (actor Tom Selleck) — Like Frank, Billy worked his way up from patrol officer to drug investigator, SWAT team member, sergeant and lieutenant. Billy knows cops, because he was and is a cop.
• Jeff Saunders, Texas A&M Task Force 1, a.k.a. Top Gun’s Maverick (actor Tom Cruise) — Jeff does Texas A&M proud every time he flies.
• Melissa Kendrick, St. Joseph Air Med 12, a.k.a. American aviator Amelia Earhart — Melissa has been a flight nurse for 20 years and is still going strong.
• Clarence Sefcik, Caldwell volunteer fire fighter training coordinator, a.k.a Smokey and the Bandit’s Sheriff Buford T. Justice (actor Jackie Gleason) — Clarence probably rooted for the Bandit, but he looks like he could play a heck of a Smokey.
• Chris Kirk, Brazos County sheriff, a.k.a The Andy Griffith Show’s Sheriff Andy Taylor — Like actor Andy Griffith’s famous TV character, smiling Sheriff Kirk is quiet, calm, displays common sense and is loved by the people of Mayberry ... errr ... Brazos County.
• David Thorne, Brazos County game warden, a.k.a. American frontiersman Davy Crockett — David is doing his best to protect the wild game in this part of the state.
• Richard Mann, College Station fire chief, a.k.a. Chicago Fire’s Chief Wallace Boden — Richard is extremely loyal to the folks underneath him. He made those around him at the Houston Fire Department better for three decades and now he’s doing the same in College Station.
• Mr. Tuggles, dog, a.k.a. Droopy — Mr. Tuggles has been saying, “Hello, all you happy pickers,” for six years now. My, how time flies.
• Tom Hardey, TEEX fire school instructor, a.k.a. the Invisible Man — Tom’s spot was blank in the first week because he forget to send us his picture. We assume the one he did send is real.
• Billy Liucci, TexAgs.com, a.k.a. radio and TV personality Paul Finebaum — Both love the
Southeastern Conference, but Looch has the hair Paul would slander for.
• Patrick Corley, Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director, a.k.a Reno 911’s Lt. Jim Dangle — Patrick has been coming to work during this pandemic in his shorts just in case there’s an incoming call from the beach. He wants to be ready.
• Rick Hill, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, a.k.a Oakland Athletics’ executive VP of baseball operations Billy Beane — Like the former general manager of the A’s who pioneered the theories behind Moneyball, Rick ran circles around his fellow GMs in one of the most serious fantasy baseball leagues in fantasy sports history.
• Robert Premeaux Jr., Eagle sports editor, a.k.a. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith — Dallas’ current No. 54 is a shadow of the 54 Premo grew up with (the legendary Randy White), and since Week 1 Premo’s been complaining to anybody with ears about Smith’s terrible play. Trust us, it’s hard to listen to.
• Don Sowell, Grimes County sheriff, a.k.a. Walker, Texas Ranger’s Cordell Walker (actor Chuck Norris) — Chuck wanted to retire somewhere he would be safe and not have to worry about the nasty villains from his past. Grimes County is thankful for Don.
• Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher, a.k.a. LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron — Crystal won her second Prog Panel title last year in convincing fashion. Now she’s bemoaning life on the bottom row.
• Chip Howard, SportsTalk host, a.k.a. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton — Poor Chip. He’s having his worst season picking games with no love from the panelists, who refused to come to his aid last week when he slipped and fell between segments.
• Zach Hester, Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager, a.k.a. Grease’s Danny Zuko (actor John Travolta) — Zach puts people behind the wheel and has them driving out the lot faster than Danny could sweep Sandy off her feet.
• Rob Clark, Eagle managing editor, a.k.a. Scooby-Doo’s Fred Jones — Rob wears about five different hats at The Eagle, including keeping the newsroom’s version of Shaggy (Travis L. Brown) and Scooby (Alex Miller) in line.
• Mike Johnson, Texas A&M police chief, a.k.a. NCIS’ Leroy Jethro Gibbs (actor Mark Harmon) — A 25-year veteran, Mike has been serving the University Police Department for longer than Leroy Gibbs has been fighting bad guys on TV.
• Brice Jones, former recruiting analyst, a.k.a. Harry Potter’s Remus Lupin (actor David Thewlis) — Brice once used his hidden powers to project how four- and five-star recruits would fare in college. Now he’s trying magically to stay one step ahead of his 11-year-old daughter.
• Darren Benson, Eagle editor, a.k.a. Ozark’s Martin Byrde (Jason Bateman) — Like Martin Byrde, Darren’s good at balancing the numbers while keeping a level head amidst chaos. He’s no money launderer, though. Right now he needs the cash to buy his way out of last place.
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!