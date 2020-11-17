Priorities shifting for Texas A&M women's basketball team amid pandemic

“I really love my basketball team,” Blair said. “I think we’ve got a lot of interesting parts to the puzzle, but the puzzle cannot be put together until we can see what it can do in live action.”

A&M won’t scrimmage another team nor have an exhibition game as was the case in previous seasons. The Aggies have the benefit of a veteran unit with three starters returning from a 22-8 team that went 10-6 in the SEC, tying Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee for third behind South Carolina (32-1, 16-0) and Mississippi State (27-6, 13-3).

NOTES — A&M senior forward N’dea Jones made the SEC coaches’ 10-woman preseason first team. Senior wing Kayla Wells made the second team. Jones, who averaged 11 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last season, also made the Naismith and Wade trophy watch lists. ... A&M is COVID-19 free. Blair said the program’s last positive case came in early July. “Our kids have been doing that they’re supposed to be doing,” Blair said. ... A&M is still awaiting decisions on transfer waivers for junior guards Zaay Green (Tennessee) and Alexis Morris (Rutgers). ... Blair would favor all NCAA tournament games played at one site, which is the plan for the men’s tournament. “If it’s going to make us safe and have an NCAA tournament, let’s do it,” Blair said. “The heck with the home-court advantage. Let’s have the best basketball that we could possibly have. Let’s get through this COVID 2020 and 2021.” The women’s Final Four is slated for San Antonio.