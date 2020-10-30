Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and should find holes against a defense that allowed two running backs to both hit the century mark in its last two outings. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy not only combined for 258 yards, but each was caught behind the line only once each. Quarterback Kellen Mond is the X-factor, having rushed for 156 yards on 35 career carries against the Razorbacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
A&M passed for a season-low 139 yards against Mississippi State, showing the effects of losing wide receiver Caleb Chapman to a season-ending injury on his ninth catch against Florida. Wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, who redshirted last year, is expected to see his first action of the season. A&M needs help from him or freshman Demond Demas, who has yet to catch a pass. Arkansas leads the nation with 10 interceptions, a concern since Mond has thrown four interceptions in his career against the Hogs. Mond hasn’t been sacked in his last 118 pass attempts, but Arkansas sacked him four times last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Razorbacks run
Running back Rakeem Boyd, who led Arkansas in rushing the last two seasons, played his freshman season at A&M. He’s shown he gets up for the Aggies with 89 yards on 18 carries last year en route to a 1,133-yard season. Boyd has been banged up this year but is expected to be healthy and complement junior Trelon Smith (221 yards rushing) as they work against the nation’s seventh-best run defense that limited Alabama’s Najee Harris to 43 yards on 12 carries. EDGE: EVEN
When the Razorbacks pass
Arkansas transfer Feleipe Franks has a big-time arm, averaging 243.5 yards passing per game. He’ll attack a suspect secondary that’s allowed seven passes of at least 30 yards. His receivers, led by Treylon Burks (19 receptions, 249 yards, 2 TDs), aren’t Alabama good, but the Razorbacks were good enough to pass for 280 against Georgia. Franks has been sacked 10 times, and A&M has been better pressuring the quarterback this year, averaging 2.5 sacks per game. End Micheal Clemons leads A&M with three sacks. EDGE: ARKANSAS
Special teams
Arkansas ranks in the bottom quarter of the country in all major categories — punt return defense (74th), net punting (76th), kickoff return defense (96th), blocked kicks allowed (97th), kickoff returns (97th) and punt returns (101st). Yet coach Sam Pittman talked about the Razorbacks stealing a score in the kicking game this week. Considering the Aggies will be at home, they should be the ones possibly gaining a score like they did two weeks ago after blocking a punt at Mississippi State. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
Both teams were off last week, so they should be healthier. Saturday’s matchup will be another chance for Arkansas to show how much it has improved. Arkansas is 2-2, but officials robbed it of a victory at Auburn. Five of the last six games in the series have been decided by a single score, but A&M won by 48 the last time they played at Kyle Field, and A&M’s crowd is coming off a fantastic performance in the 41-38 victory over Florida two weeks ago. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
ARKANSAS MUST
• Lean on the O-line: To help open up the passing game, Arkansas needs a solid game on the ground against the nation’s seventh-best run defense.
• Attack deep: Alabama threw for 435 yards against Texas A&M with Mac Jones taking shots deep. That’s Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks’ forte.
• Solid kicking game: Arkansas might be 3-1 if Auburn hadn’t scored off a blocked punt.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Protect the ball: Arkansas leads the nation with 10 interceptions and is ranked eighth in turnover margin while A&M is 65th.
• Take what’s given: A&M is averaging 172.3 yards rushing per game, and Arkansas is allowing 177.3.
• Pressure Franks: Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks has completed 68% of his passes for 774 yards and seven TDs with only one interception in the last three games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!