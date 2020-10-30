Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and should find holes against a defense that allowed two running backs to both hit the century mark in its last two outings. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy not only combined for 258 yards, but each was caught behind the line only once each. Quarterback Kellen Mond is the X-factor, having rushed for 156 yards on 35 career carries against the Razorbacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M passed for a season-low 139 yards against Mississippi State, showing the effects of losing wide receiver Caleb Chapman to a season-ending injury on his ninth catch against Florida. Wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, who redshirted last year, is expected to see his first action of the season. A&M needs help from him or freshman Demond Demas, who has yet to catch a pass. Arkansas leads the nation with 10 interceptions, a concern since Mond has thrown four interceptions in his career against the Hogs. Mond hasn’t been sacked in his last 118 pass attempts, but Arkansas sacked him four times last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Razorbacks run