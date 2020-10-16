Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Stanford transfer K.J. Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns against LSU in the opener, but he’s thrown for only 545 yards in the last two games with seven interceptions and one touchdown. Arkansas and Kentucky dropped seven and eight defenders into coverage, something A&M is expected to copy. MSU’s Kwatrivous Johnson and Osirus Mitchell combined for 13 catches and 305 yards against LSU but combined for only seven catches for 84 yards in the last two games. A&M opponents are completing 71.6% of their passes, which is why the Aggies rank 74th nationally out of 76 teams in defensive passing efficiency. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE