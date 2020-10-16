Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s offensive line is coming off its best game in years, paving the way for 206 yards rushing while not allowing a sack to beat Florida. Isaiah Spiller had 174 yards rushing, his best game against a Power Five conference team by 45 yards. Quarterback Kellen Mond rushed for 76 yards last year against the Bulldogs, but they have a new defensive coordinator and rank fifth in the country in run defense, allowing only 75.7 yards per game. Mond won’t need to run, but he’s always an option. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
The emergence of wide receiver Caleb Chapman along with running back Ainias Smith taking several snaps at wide receiver to complement tight end Jalen Wydermyer opened up the passing game as A&M threw for 338 yards. But Chapman suffered a season-ending injury, possibly meaning more targets for redshirt freshman Chase Lane or one of A&M’s other youngsters. Mond will face great pressure from Mississippi State, which has 12 sacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Bulldogs run
Mississippi State averages only 18 rushes for 38.7 yards per game to rank last in the country in both categories. Kylin Hill, who led the SEC in rushing last season with 1,350 yards, has just 15 carries for 58 yards. However, he is their leading receiver. Freshman Jo’quavious Marks is the leading rusher with 64 yards on 15 carries. The offensive line has three new starters who will face a defense that’s allowing only 101.3 yards rushing per game. A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson has 30 tackles and seldom misses his man. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Bulldogs pass
Stanford transfer K.J. Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns against LSU in the opener, but he’s thrown for only 545 yards in the last two games with seven interceptions and one touchdown. Arkansas and Kentucky dropped seven and eight defenders into coverage, something A&M is expected to copy. MSU’s Kwatrivous Johnson and Osirus Mitchell combined for 13 catches and 305 yards against LSU but combined for only seven catches for 84 yards in the last two games. A&M opponents are completing 71.6% of their passes, which is why the Aggies rank 74th nationally out of 76 teams in defensive passing efficiency. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Special teams
MSU’s Tucker Day is averaging 52 yards per punt, a big reason the Bulldogs rank third in the country in net punting (45.8). A&M has eliminated mistakes in the kicking game but ranks only 40th or higher in net punting (40th), punt return defense (58th), punt returns (64th) and kickoff returns (74th) among 76 teams. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Intangibles
A&M will play its second road game under COVID-19 restrictions with about 13,500 expected for the game, so those cowbells shouldn’t be as intimidating for Aggie underclassmen making their first trip to Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State is coming off a horrible 24-2 loss to Kentucky. The last two times the Bulldogs beat A&M at home, they were coming off lackluster games. EDGE: EVEN
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Be patient on D: Arkansas and Kentucky frustrated Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense by dropping seven or eight into coverage and holding the Bulldogs to short gains.
• Lean on Mond: Kellen Mond has thrown for 300 yards in back-to-back games with only one interception and no sacks.
• Hold the ball: A&M had only one turnover in 74 snaps last week. A&M mistakes might be the only way MSU wins.
MISSISSIPPI STATE MUST
• Find rhythm: The Bulldogs have scored only 14 offensive points in the last two games.
• By yourself: A&M has allowed 747 yards passing in the last two games, getting one interception and two sacks. MSU leads the nation in passing yards.
• Pick your poison: A&M’s offense thrives on balance. The Bulldogs have to try stopping either the run or pass and take their chances with the other.
