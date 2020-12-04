Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M at Auburn

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller was 100% healthy last week, but the offensive line looked a bit peaked while being manhandled by LSU’s defensive line. Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss all topped 200 yards rushing against Auburn, so the Aggies should be able to run the ball with more authority this week. Utility back Ainias Smith didn’t run the ball last week for the first time this season, so look for him to get some touches out of the backfield. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond mustered only 105 yards passing against LSU, which came into last week’s game allowing 335.8 yards per contest. LSU’s defensive backs got in the receivers’ faces, and the front seven pressured Mond into 23 incompletions and a sack. Look for Auburn to mirror that type of effort, maybe even bringing more pressure because A&M struggles throwing deep. Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant has 36 tackles, and defensive tackle Colby Wooden has 8.5 tackles for loss. EDGE: EVEN
When the Tigers run
Auburn has several offensive linemen and running backs banged up, yet head coach Gus Malzahn said running the ball is a must against A&M, which is allowing only 87.1 yards per game to rank fifth in the country. Look for Malzahn to get creative like he did last year when Auburn scored on a 57-yard wide receiver reverse, especially if leading rusher Bank Bigsby can’t play. Bigsby had just 39 yards on 11 carries against Alabama before getting hurt. A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson has had at least 10 tackles in five games and is a major force against the run. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers pass
Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix has been a world-beater at home with 15 career touchdown passes and just one interception compared to 11 TDs and 12 interceptions on the road. Veteran receivers Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove have combined for 113 receptions for 1,424 yards this season with each scoring 3 TDs. They should have a big day and make Nix feel at home if Auburn’s suspect line can hold up. A&M has been putting great pressure on the quarterback in recent weeks. EDGE: AUBURN
Special teams
The teams’ field goal kickers are a combined 19 of 22 with no misses inside 30 yards. Both teams are excellent at covering punts, and while Auburn has allowed a couple decent kickoff returns, the Aggies typically fair catch and start at the 25-yard line, making it a moot point. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
A&M is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The stakes are much lower for Auburn coming off last week’s shellacking at Alabama. Auburn also has injury problems, but the Tigers have beaten A&M three straight times. A&M gave the game away two years ago as quarterback Kellen Mond had a pair of turnovers. Mond at times has struggled on the road much like Nix. EDGE: AUBURN
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Move the chains: Texas A&M led the nation on third-down conversions until going 2 of 16 against LSU. It should get rolling against Auburn’s defense, which is allowing opponents to convert at a 53.8% clip.
• Prevent the big play: Last year Auburn scored on a 57-yard reverse. Two years ago a 47-yard pass set up the game-winning score, and three years ago the Tigers had a 53-yard touchdown pass.
• Pressure Nix: Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix wasn’t great last year against A&M, but he threw for 100 yards on 10-of-20 passing with a touchdown and 38 yards rushing. He had no turnovers and was sacked once in the win. A&M must find a way to put more pressure on him.
AUBURN MUST
• Go with Bo: Alabama's Mac Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns against A&M, and Florida almost beat A&M thanks to Kyle Trask, who threw for 312 yards and four TDs. Nix has three big-time veteran receivers — Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove. They will create matchup problems with a secondary that’s the weakest link on A&M’s defense.
• Force three-and-outs: LSU prevented A&M running back Isaiah Spiller from stringing together solid runs and took tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back/wide receiver Ainias Smith out of the passing game, shutting down A&M’s offense.
• Protect the football: A&M forced a season-high three turnovers last week, including an interception returned for a TD. Auburn has 15 turnovers, five more than A&M.
