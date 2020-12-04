Pregame Blitz: Texas A&M at Auburn

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller was 100% healthy last week, but the offensive line looked a bit peaked while being manhandled by LSU’s defensive line. Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss all topped 200 yards rushing against Auburn, so the Aggies should be able to run the ball with more authority this week. Utility back Ainias Smith didn’t run the ball last week for the first time this season, so look for him to get some touches out of the backfield. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond mustered only 105 yards passing against LSU, which came into last week’s game allowing 335.8 yards per contest. LSU’s defensive backs got in the receivers’ faces, and the front seven pressured Mond into 23 incompletions and a sack. Look for Auburn to mirror that type of effort, maybe even bringing more pressure because A&M struggles throwing deep. Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant has 36 tackles, and defensive tackle Colby Wooden has 8.5 tackles for loss. EDGE: EVEN

When the Tigers run