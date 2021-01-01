Pregame Blitz: Orange Bowl -- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

When the Tar Heels run

It’s anybody’s guess what North Carolina will do after having a pair of 1,000-yard rushers decide to skip the bowl game. The Tar Heels’ top backs expected to play, British Brooks and Josh Henderson, each have rushed for 46 yards, which is a good quarter for A&M’s Spiller. The Tar Heels do have a veteran line with a combined 92 starts. Quarterback Sam Howell will have to run the ball occasionally to keep A&M honest, a tough proposition against the nation’s second-best run defense. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Tar Heels pass

Leading receiver Dyami Brown opted not to play in the bowl game along with running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, who each had 25 receptions. North Carolina still has five players who are averaging more than 12 yards per catch. Howell is capable of throwing for 350-plus yards, which he did against Florida State, Virginia and Wake Forest. A&M’s pass defense is better than those teams’, but the secondary is a concern. Cornerback Myles Jones missed the Tennessee game and safety Demani Richardson has missed two of the last four games. Nickelback Devin Morris (concussion) won’t play. A&M does put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and North Carolina has protection issues, allowing 30 sacks. EDGE: NORTH CAROLINA