Pregame Blitz: Orange Bowl -- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M is coming off a dominating performance with 216 yards rushing on 47 carries in a 34-13 pounding of Tennessee. That helped A&M control the ball for just over 44 minutes with the Volunteers running only 37 plays. North Carolina faced only three teams ranked in the top 50 in rushing this season — No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Notre Dame and No. 31 Florida State — and those three opponents averaged 233.3 yards per game against the Tar Heels. A&M, ranked 10th in rushing, should have a big day considering North Carolina will be without leading tackler Chase Surratt. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Tight end Jalen Wydemyer and running back Ainias Smith are quarterback Kellen Mond’s favorite targets, each with six touchdown catches. Wide receivers Hezekiah Jones and Chase Lane and running back Isaiah Spiller need to get more involved in the passing game to create space with A&M’s lack of deep threats. Jones had seven receptions for 66 yards against Tennessee and Spiller added six receptions for 60. The multiple options allowed Mond to complete 26 of 32 passes for 281 yards. Boston College and Wake Forest, the two top passing units North Carolina faced, combined for 742 yards and seven touchdowns. The Aggies won’t throw as much as them but should have great success when they do. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tar Heels run
It’s anybody’s guess what North Carolina will do after having a pair of 1,000-yard rushers decide to skip the bowl game. The Tar Heels’ top backs expected to play, British Brooks and Josh Henderson, each have rushed for 46 yards, which is a good quarter for A&M’s Spiller. The Tar Heels do have a veteran line with a combined 92 starts. Quarterback Sam Howell will have to run the ball occasionally to keep A&M honest, a tough proposition against the nation’s second-best run defense. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tar Heels pass
Leading receiver Dyami Brown opted not to play in the bowl game along with running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, who each had 25 receptions. North Carolina still has five players who are averaging more than 12 yards per catch. Howell is capable of throwing for 350-plus yards, which he did against Florida State, Virginia and Wake Forest. A&M’s pass defense is better than those teams’, but the secondary is a concern. Cornerback Myles Jones missed the Tennessee game and safety Demani Richardson has missed two of the last four games. Nickelback Devin Morris (concussion) won’t play. A&M does put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and North Carolina has protection issues, allowing 30 sacks. EDGE: NORTH CAROLINA
Special teams
Most categories are a wash. A&M has the slightly better place-kicker in Seth Small who is 9 of 11 on field goals, while North Carolina’s Grayson Atkins if 10 of 16. North Carolina likes to return kicks, but A&M’s kickers don’t allow many returns. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
North Carolina is missing four of its best players who helped it win four of the last five games, including a 62-26 victory over Miami to end the regular season. A&M didn’t have anyone opt out of the bowl and has something to prove after just missing the College Football Playoffs. North Carolina’s Mack Brown has won 10 of his last 12 bowl games, while Fisher is 9-2. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
NORTH CAROLINA MUST
• Pressure the QB: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond threw for only 105 yards on 11-of-34 passing in a 20-7 victory over LSU. That was the A&M’s fewest points since the opener.
• Get lucky: A&M has only five turnovers in the last eight games, but one came in the last game in at the goal line.
• Sustain drives: A&M wears down opponents with long, sustained drives. North Carolina can fight fire with fire by sustaining its own long marches.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Prevent the big play: North Carolina thrives on the quick strike, which will be the case more than ever with its two 1,000-yard rushers not playing.
• Lean on the line: A&M’s offensive line has led the way all season. The unit, featuring four seniors, will want to put a bow on 2020.
• Take shots deep: North Carolina has allowed 23 passes of at least 30 yards. A&M has just 10 receptions of 30 yards by active players.