Pregame Blitz: No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina

When the Aggies run
Led by running back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M is averaging 191 yards rushing per game over its last three games. That’s a huge concern for South Carolina, which got carved up for 276 yards rushing by LSU in the last game on the heels of Auburn gashing the Gamecocks for 209. Quarterback Kellen Mond and freshman Devon Achane combined for 71 yards rushing last week with some new looks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones returned last week and made his first catch since Nov. 3, 2018. He immediately became a go-to receiver, giving Mond another playmaker to complement tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back/wide receiver Ainias Smith. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn is one of the nation’s best cover men and has two interceptions as does fellow cornerback Israel Mukuamu. Mond, though, has thrown only two interceptions this season and hasn’t been sacked in 144 pass attempts. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Gamecocks run
Sophomore Kevin Harris has been a pleasant surprise for South Carolina, developing into one of the Southeastern Conference’s best backs with three 100-yard games. Head coach Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks will run the ball, which seems promising after Arkansas piled up 222 rushing yards against A&M last week. EDGE: EVEN
When the Gamecocks pass
Colorado State transfer Collin Hill hasn’t made fans forget last year’s starting quarterback, sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who could be warming up if the sputtering offense doesn’t get rolling. The Gamecocks have scored more than 30 points against only winless Vanderbilt. In three games against the Aggies, wideout Shi Smith has eight catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and he’s even better this year, but he hasn’t had much help. South Carolina has allowed 16 sacks, a concern since A&M has 10 in the last two games. If Hill is afforded time, he’ll find holes in a unit that’s allowing 271 yards passing per game. EDGE: SOUTH CAROLINA
Special teams
South Carolina doesn’t do much in the return game, but Parker White has hit 5 of 6 field goals between 40-49 yards. A&M’s Caden Davis has kicked touchbacks on 26 of 28 kickoffs, and punter Nik Constantinou is averaging 42 yards per punt with half of his efforts being fair caught. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
South Carolina is rested after a bye week but had plenty of wrongs to fix from a 52-24 loss at LSU. The Gamecocks earned a big 30-22 victory over 15th-ranked Auburn last time at home, beating the Tigers for the first time in nine games. South Carolina has a chance for another first with A&M leading the series 6-0. EDGE: SOUTH CAROLINA
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Run the football: South Carolina’s last two opponents averaged 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for 485 yards combined.
• Pressure the quarterback: Texas A&M has 10 sacks in the last two games. South Carolina has allowed at least four in three games.
• Continue third-down roll: A&M is second in the nation in third-down conversion rate at 58.7%.
SOUTH CAROLINA MUST
• Make ’em kick field goals: South Carolina ranks fourth in the SEC in red-zone defense, allowing only 12 touchdowns in 21 trips inside its 20-yard line.
• Beat ’em at their own game: South Carolina has won the time of possession in all but one game, and so has A&M.
• Lean on “Tex”: Wide receiver Shi Smith, who averages 7.2 receptions per game to rank fourth in the SEC, is the lone Gamecock from Texas.
