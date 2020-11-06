Pregame Blitz: No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina

Colorado State transfer Collin Hill hasn’t made fans forget last year’s starting quarterback, sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who could be warming up if the sputtering offense doesn’t get rolling. The Gamecocks have scored more than 30 points against only winless Vanderbilt. In three games against the Aggies, wideout Shi Smith has eight catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and he’s even better this year, but he hasn’t had much help. South Carolina has allowed 16 sacks, a concern since A&M has 10 in the last two games. If Hill is afforded time, he’ll find holes in a unit that’s allowing 271 yards passing per game. EDGE: SOUTH CAROLINA