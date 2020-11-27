Pregame Blitz: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU

LSU’s offense took a blow when All-America receiver Ja’Marr Chase opted not to play this season, but Terrance Marshall Jr. (38 receptions, 597 yards, 9 TDs) and tight end Arik Gilbert (27-314-2) should find holes against a defense with a passing efficiency ranked only 95th in the county. That’s provided freshman quarterback TJ Finley has time. A&M’s pass rush has been getting better. EDGE: LSU

Special teams

LSU’s Zach Von Rosenberg averages 47.5 yards per punt, and Cade York has hit 10 of 12 field goals. LSU ranks first in the country in kickoff returns, but A&M has allowed only four returns, the longest going for just 19 yards. EDGE: LSU

Intangibles

A&M hasn’t played in 21 days with two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Aggies will be healthy but maybe not has fluid as they were while building a four-game winning streak. LSU is a shell of last year’s team that won the national championship, but the Tigers typically get an opponent’s best and that certainly should be the case with A&M, which got pummeled 50-7 a year ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Weather could favor LSU, which played in sloppy conditions last week at Arkansas. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

LSU MUST