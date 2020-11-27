Pregame Blitz: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller says he’s 100% healthy, a scary thought for LSU considering he’s rushed for 501 yards in the last three games. The veteran offensive line is having a break-through season and will be refreshed. Quarterback Kellen Mond and running back Devon Achane have become playmakers in the running game, combining for 170 yards rushing in the last two games. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
LSU is allowing 335.8 yards passing per game to rank 125th in the country. Mond should have a field day. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the last two games and hasn’t been sacked in the last five. Mond is completing 64.3% of his passes and should flourish against a unit that’s allowing opponents to complete 63.4%. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers run
LSU rushed for only 161 yards combined in its three losses, averaging a meager 1.9 yards per carry. But Ty Davis-Price is coming off his second 100-yard rushing game. A&M is the SEC’s best against the run, holding all but one team under 110 yards. A&M linebackers Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford don’t miss many tackles. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers pass
LSU’s offense took a blow when All-America receiver Ja’Marr Chase opted not to play this season, but Terrance Marshall Jr. (38 receptions, 597 yards, 9 TDs) and tight end Arik Gilbert (27-314-2) should find holes against a defense with a passing efficiency ranked only 95th in the county. That’s provided freshman quarterback TJ Finley has time. A&M’s pass rush has been getting better. EDGE: LSU
Special teams
LSU’s Zach Von Rosenberg averages 47.5 yards per punt, and Cade York has hit 10 of 12 field goals. LSU ranks first in the country in kickoff returns, but A&M has allowed only four returns, the longest going for just 19 yards. EDGE: LSU
Intangibles
A&M hasn’t played in 21 days with two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Aggies will be healthy but maybe not has fluid as they were while building a four-game winning streak. LSU is a shell of last year’s team that won the national championship, but the Tigers typically get an opponent’s best and that certainly should be the case with A&M, which got pummeled 50-7 a year ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Weather could favor LSU, which played in sloppy conditions last week at Arkansas. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
LSU MUST
• Stop the run: LSU beat the Razorbacks by limiting them to 104 yards rushing. Texas A&M was held under 180 yards rushing in it’s only loss to Alabama (115 yards).
• Throw the ball: A&M has allowed only six touchdowns the last three games but five of them via the pass. The Aggies also have allowed 19 completions of at least 20 yards.
• Win the kicking game: As two-touchdown underdogs, the Tigers need to be just about perfect on special teams.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Pressure the QB: LSU passed for 873 yards and eight touchdowns with just two interceptions in its three victories.
• Keep Mond clean: A&M hasn’t allowed quarterback Kellen Mond to be sacked over its current four-game winning streak.
• Turn Mond loose: Mond, who has been running more, will want to atone for last year’s game against LSU when he threw for just 92 yards with three interceptions while getting sacked six times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!