Pregame Blitz: No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (897 yards rushing) should top 1,000 yards if he gets his fourth straight 100-yard game. True freshman Devon Achane is coming off an eye-opening nine-carry, 99-yard performance. Quarterback Kellen Mond is using his legs more — 153 rushing yards in the last four games as the Aggies find new ways to run behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

Mond bounced back from a luckluster 105-yard passing effort against LSU with 196 yards against Auburn, feeding tight end Jalen Wydermyer (8 receptions, 89 yards) and running back Ainias Smith (4-62) who have combined to catch 73 passes for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns. He did get lucky and have a potential interception turn into a touchdown but shouldn’t need luck against a defense that’s allowing opponents to complete 67% of their passes for 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Volunteers run