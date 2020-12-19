Pregame Blitz: No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (897 yards rushing) should top 1,000 yards if he gets his fourth straight 100-yard game. True freshman Devon Achane is coming off an eye-opening nine-carry, 99-yard performance. Quarterback Kellen Mond is using his legs more — 153 rushing yards in the last four games as the Aggies find new ways to run behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Mond bounced back from a luckluster 105-yard passing effort against LSU with 196 yards against Auburn, feeding tight end Jalen Wydermyer (8 receptions, 89 yards) and running back Ainias Smith (4-62) who have combined to catch 73 passes for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns. He did get lucky and have a potential interception turn into a touchdown but shouldn’t need luck against a defense that’s allowing opponents to complete 67% of their passes for 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Volunteers run
Guard Trey Smith, who has made 40 starts, is one of the nation’s best offensive linemen and a big reason Tennessee has rushed for at least 133 yards in all but two games this season. Guard Cade Mays (25 starts) and center Brandon Kennedy (21 starts) also are solid, but A&M’s defensive line along with linebacker Buddy Johnson are a team strength. A&M also hopes to have a healthy Demani Richardson back at safety. One of the team’s leading tacklers, Richardson missed the Auburn game with a minor injury. He also missed the South Carolina game because of COVID-19 and had only one tackle against LSU. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Volunteers pass
Tennessee has benched senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in favor of freshman Harrison Bailey and sophomore J.T. Shrout. But bigger problems for Tennessee involve who is catching passes. Its leading receiver, Josh Palmer, has only 30 receptions for 420 yards, and Tennessee has allowed 26 sacks. Look for the Aggies to generate a lot of pressure on whoever is at quarterback. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
Tennessee ranks 13th in the country in net punting because of Paxton Brooks, who had hit 16 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and 11 of at least 50 yards. A&M’s Seth Small missed a 28-yard field goal against Auburn, his second career miss from that range. A&M has been solid in the kicking game in recent matchups, including a possible touchdown-saving tackle by kickoff specialist Caden Davis against Auburn. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
A&M is the fifth-ranked team in the country, while Tennessee needs to upset the Aggies and win a bowl game just to get to five victories. It’s Senior Day for Tennessee, but the Volunteers are 1-3 at home this year. Neyland Stadium, typically one of the toughest places to play, will be a shadow of itself with approximately 23,000 fans because of COVID-19, and some of Tennessee’s faithful wouldn’t mind if the Vols lost so they can move on from third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Start fast: The Aggies struggled to a 20-7 victory over LSU after being off for 21 days. This time the wait has been 14 days with the Ole Miss game canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
• Keep it simple: The Aggies rushed for 313 yards last time out against Auburn, averaging 6.7 yards a carry. It was nothing fancy, just basic football.
• Throw the ball: Mond has thrown for more than 260 yards only once in A&M’s six-game winning streak, but Tennessee is allowing 264.1 yards passing per game and its pass defense efficiency is ranked 105th in the country.
TENNESSEE MUST
• Sustain drives: Tennessee’s offense is among the nation’s worst on third down, converting just 30.9% to rank 117th. The only Power Five conference teams worse are Syracuse and Kansas, which are a combined 1-19.
• Get a turnover or two: A&M is the best in the SEC at protecting the ball with only seven turnovers. A&M hasn’t had a turnover since Ainias Smith’s fumble against Florida 287 snaps ago.
• Stop the run: Tennessee’s defense is coming off back-to-back brilliant efforts against the run, holding Florida and Vanderbilt to a combined 72 yards rushing. Hold A&M to less than 100 and it could pull off the upset.
