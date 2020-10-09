Pregame Blitz: No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s offensive line showed it could pass block last week, not allowing a sack for the first time in 11 games. Now it needs to crank up the running game. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond should be able to take advantage of a defense that allowed Ole Miss QB Matt Corral to run for 81 yards. A strong running game is A&M’s best chance to win. Florida played its first two games without defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, who started every game last year and had 39 tackles. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
A&M’s passing attack was formidable last week because of running back Ainias Smith, who had six catches for 123 yards. Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer should free up space for A&M’s young wide receivers to exploit a unit that had its troubles against South Carolina and Ole Miss. Florida allows 327.5 yards passing per game to rank 68th nationally. Florida has come up with only one interception in 80 passes, but it does have eight sacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Gators run
Florida runs enough to keep defenses honest. The Gators average 5.2 yards per carry and their running backs have been caught behind the line only twice, each time for a yard lost. Run defense remains strong for the Aggies, who held Alabama to 109 yards on 28 carries (3.9 average). EDGE: EVEN
When the Gators pass
Florida’s Kyle Trask is maybe the country’s hottest quarterback. He also has the nation’s best tight end in Kyle Pitts, yet he involves the other receivers who will be working against a unit that ranks 71st in pass defense efficiency — and that’s with only 75 FBS teams playing right now. A&M will have to pressure Trask, who has been sacked only three times in 74 pass plays. EDGE: FLORIDA
Special teams
Florida’s Evan McPherson has hit four straight field goals, including a 55-yarder, and Jacob Finn averages 48.7 yards per punt. Florida’s Kadarius Toney also is strong in the return game. A&M used a vanilla approach in the kicking game last week after two return gaffes in the opener. EDGE: FLORIDA
Intangibles
Trask was named after Kyle Field because his parents are Aggies. No major program in Texas recruited him, and A&M will be the one he uses to try to show the schools in his home state what they missed. Mond made big plays against Florida as a freshman in a 19-17 victory. Florida coach Dan Mullen is 3-18 in true road games against ranked teams, including two losses at A&M. EDGE: EVEN
FLORIDA MUST
• Fire away: Alabama completed 20 of 27 passes for 425 yards with the Aggies getting their hands on only two passes.
• Connect Kyle-to-Kyle at Kyle: Logic says Kyle Trask should throw often to tight end Kyle Pitts at Kyle Field, which Trask was named after.
• Shut down Wydermyer: Pitts is the nation’s best tight end, but Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer will be out to show he might be second best.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Finish drives: Texas A&M should have scored 14 to 21 more points against Alabama. It’ll need those points against Florida.
• Get an extra possession: A&M has lost the turnover battle in four straight games.
• Sweat the details: Florida averages only four penalties per game, which is the best in the SEC. A&M averages 7.5 to tie for next to last.
