Pregame Blitz: No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

When the Gators pass

Florida’s Kyle Trask is maybe the country’s hottest quarterback. He also has the nation’s best tight end in Kyle Pitts, yet he involves the other receivers who will be working against a unit that ranks 71st in pass defense efficiency — and that’s with only 75 FBS teams playing right now. A&M will have to pressure Trask, who has been sacked only three times in 74 pass plays. EDGE: FLORIDA

Special teams

Florida’s Evan McPherson has hit four straight field goals, including a 55-yarder, and Jacob Finn averages 48.7 yards per punt. Florida’s Kadarius Toney also is strong in the return game. A&M used a vanilla approach in the kicking game last week after two return gaffes in the opener. EDGE: FLORIDA

Intangibles

Trask was named after Kyle Field because his parents are Aggies. No major program in Texas recruited him, and A&M will be the one he uses to try to show the schools in his home state what they missed. Mond made big plays against Florida as a freshman in a 19-17 victory. Florida coach Dan Mullen is 3-18 in true road games against ranked teams, including two losses at A&M. EDGE: EVEN

FLORIDA MUST