Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M matches up against Vanderbilt

When the Commodores pass

True freshman quarterback Ken Seals, who is from Weatherford, is expected to start for Vandy. His key will be weathering A&M’s pressure. The Aggies are deep and talented up front and want to do a better job pressuring the quarterback this year. They also want to force more turnovers after creating only 14 to rank 107th in the country last year. Vanderbilt’s revamped offensive line should give A&M’s defensive line a confidence boost. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

Vanderbilt had place-kicker Oren Milstein opt out less than a month ago. He’ll be replaced by Pierson Cooke, who handled kickoffs last year. A&M has a veteran kicker in Seth Small but is breaking in a new punter in Nik Constantinou. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

Will Kyle Field be intimidating at 30% capacity? It might favor Vandy, which is used to playing before small crowds. A&M needs a strong start to put negativity from the recent departures behind it and build momentum for Alabama. Vandy, picked to finish last in the SEC East, is looking for respectability. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

VANDERBILT MUST