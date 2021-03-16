Poynter, Herzog fuel Aggie softball team's 6-0 shutout of Houston Baptist

The Texas A&M softball team warmed up for a critical road trip with a businesslike 6-0 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.
A&M senior Kayla Poynter struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in five innings. Junior Makinzy Herzog stayed hot in the batter’s box with a perfect night as A&M (18-3) won its eighth straight game and 16th in the last 17. The Aggies had only five hits but drew eight walks and was hit by a pitch three times as everyone in the starting lineup reached safely.
A&M didn’t make an error, but it failed to make a couple catches on fly balls that went for hits. One of those failed catches left Houston Baptist (8-4) in position to score after the game’s first two batters reached, but Poynter struck out the next three to squelch the uprising. That set the tone for the momentum the Aggies will take to Louisiana where they will play McNeese State on Thursday before opening Southeastern Conference play with a series at LSU beginning Saturday.
Poynter (5-0) didn’t give up a run in the third straight appearance after giving up three runs each in back-to-back starts against Sam Houston and Lamar.
“I am settling into myself and being more comfortable,” Poynter said. “My first couple of outings were not the best, but I have taken time to focus on what I need to do and attack the zone every pitch.”
The right-hander, who went 7-2 last season with a 1.68 ERA before COVID-19 ended the season, also had minor surgery on her pitching wrist in the fall.
“She just hadn’t had a lot of live reps,” Evans said. “You can see her getting better and better every game.”
That also describes Herzog, who went 2 for 2 batting with a walk, hit by a pitch and two runs batted in. She stole two bases, each leading to runs in the first and sixth innings. The left-hander hit her fifth homer of the season to center field in the third. That gave her six multiple-hit games in the last eight as she’s raised her average to .385.
College Station freshman Bre Warren has settled in behind leadoff hitter Herzog. She drew a walk, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and added an RBI single. In the last eight games she has nine hits, six walks and been hit by pitches twice. For the season she’s batting .419 with a team-leading .578 on-base percentage.
Warren has had some adventures in left field, but senior second baseman Ashlynn Walls returned to the lineup and had a defensive gem along with a walk and sacrifice. She missed last week’s midweek doubleheader against Texas Southern and the weekend tournament while following COVID-19 protocol.
“It’s good to have Ash back. It’s just good energy,” Evan said. “It’s nice to see her be able to play in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.”
•
NOTES — The Aggies have been home for every game except an 11-5 victory at Sam Houston State on March 3. Evans said on the radio postgame show she’s ready to see how her team stacks up against different competition. ... Houston Baptist was picked to finish 10th in the 12-team Southland Conference. McNeese was picked second behind Stephen F. Austin. The Cowgirls (10-14) had a 2-1 lead on 10th-ranked Texas, which rallied for four runs in the seventh for a 5-2 victory. McNeese already has beaten Arkansas and lost 1-0 to Florida. ... LSU (15-7, 2-1) is ranked 12th. ... Houston Baptist’s Kamryn Parker injured her leg in the third inning while taking a lead on a pitch. She had to be carried off the field.
... A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder, who also had been out due to COVID-19 protocol, is expected to join the team this weekend.