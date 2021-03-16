Poynter, Herzog fuel Aggie softball team's 6-0 shutout of Houston Baptist

The right-hander, who went 7-2 last season with a 1.68 ERA before COVID-19 ended the season, also had minor surgery on her pitching wrist in the fall.

“She just hadn’t had a lot of live reps,” Evans said. “You can see her getting better and better every game.”

That also describes Herzog, who went 2 for 2 batting with a walk, hit by a pitch and two runs batted in. She stole two bases, each leading to runs in the first and sixth innings. The left-hander hit her fifth homer of the season to center field in the third. That gave her six multiple-hit games in the last eight as she’s raised her average to .385.

College Station freshman Bre Warren has settled in behind leadoff hitter Herzog. She drew a walk, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and added an RBI single. In the last eight games she has nine hits, six walks and been hit by pitches twice. For the season she’s batting .419 with a team-leading .578 on-base percentage.

Warren has had some adventures in left field, but senior second baseman Ashlynn Walls returned to the lineup and had a defensive gem along with a walk and sacrifice. She missed last week’s midweek doubleheader against Texas Southern and the weekend tournament while following COVID-19 protocol.