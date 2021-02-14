Pitts, free throws carry No. 6 Texas A&M over Tennessee, 80-70

Texas A&M senior transfer Destiny Pitts scored a season-high 18 points to lead the sixth-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team to an 80-70 Southeastern victory over 16th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday at Reed Arena.
A&M (19-1, 10-1) won its nation-leading eighth game against a ranked team. A&M’s seventh straight win gave the team the best record in program history through 20 games. The 2010-11 national championship team started 18-2.
Pitts, who played her first three seasons at Minnesota, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter along with 5 of 6 at the free-throw line to help hold off the Lady Vols (12-5, 6-3) who lost for the second straight time. Pitts hit a 3-pointer with 2:11 left to make it 70-66, then on the next possession hit a trio of free throws for a 73-68 lead with 1:21 left. A&M salted the game away at the free-throw line with sophomore point guard Joran Nixon hitting 7 of 8 as the Aggie were 17 of 22 in the quarter and 25 of 34 for the game. Tennessee was only 11 of 15 in losing to A&M for the third straight time.
A&M had five score in double figures. Nixon had 15 and senior guards Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson each added 13 and senior post Ciera Johnson had 10. Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, who missed Thursday’s game at Kentucky for medical reasons, had 25 points. Rae Burrell added 18 and Tamari Key 10.