Pitts, free throws carry No. 6 Texas A&M over Tennessee, 80-70

Pitts, who played her first three seasons at Minnesota, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter along with 5 of 6 at the free-throw line to help hold off the Lady Vols (12-5, 6-3) who lost for the second straight time. Pitts hit a 3-pointer with 2:11 left to make it 70-66, then on the next possession hit a trio of free throws for a 73-68 lead with 1:21 left. A&M salted the game away at the free-throw line with sophomore point guard Joran Nixon hitting 7 of 8 as the Aggie were 17 of 22 in the quarter and 25 of 34 for the game. Tennessee was only 11 of 15 in losing to A&M for the third straight time.