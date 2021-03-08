PBR to host competition at Reed Arena in April

The Professional Bull Riders will hold the 2021 Aggieland Classic at Reed Arena on April 9-10 as part of the league’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

The three-round event features 45 bull riders representing six countries and three continents. Round 1 will begin on April 9 at 7:45 p.m. Round 2 will start at 6:45 p.m. April 10 followed by the championship round.

The highest aggregate score over the three rounds will be the event champion. Competitors at the Aggieland Classic can earn points for the PBR World Championship, which culminates at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas this November.

This will be the first PBR event held at Reed Arena and the first western sports event held at Reed Arena in over a decade.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and start at $19. Tickets will be sold in pods of 2 to 8 seats and can be purchased online at PBRTIX.com, ReedArena.com or by calling 800-732-172.