Patrick storms into tie for second place on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

If you’re looking for a silver lining in our ever-changing COVID-19 world, The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel could be picking football games Christmas week. And who knows? Maybe even on Valentine’s Day.
So pace yourself like Texas A&M, which isn’t playing this week because of contact tracing. Luckily, all the panelists have been practicing social distancing, but not as well as the South Carolina defenders did against the Aggies last week.
I’ve been sending out 21 picks each week to guard against a game being canceled, which has been the case a few times. This week I accidentally sent out 22 picks, and of course, all 22 games are still a go.
You just can’t beat COVID-19, but Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director Patrick Corley beat the heck out of last week’s picks, going 17-3. Patrick didn’t miss a college game and only one NFL game in matching the panel’s best record this season. His effort vaulted him into second place, just two picks behind Bryan police chief Eric Buske and yours truly.
“Is it just me, or are these picks really difficult?” Patrick said. “I better enjoy my time on the top row because I don’t have a whole lot of confidence in my picks this week!”
College Station police chief Billy Couch is tied with Patrick and St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick for third.
Patrick is now kind of in bad company, joining Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick Hill, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. who all went 17-3 only to slip.
Rick would be only four games over .500 sans that 17-3 week. He’s slipped into a tie for 18th, falling behind rival Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher and defending champ.
“I am really struggling,” Rick said. “Here’s wishing a horrible week of picking for Crystal.”
Crystal at 16-4 would have had the best week if not for Patrick’s expertise. She jumped up to the middle row and now is questioning the validity of Mr. Tuggles’ picking prowess that has him tied for 11th place. He’s looking down at 13 prime fire hydrants.
“I think someone is helping the dog this year,” Crystal said. “Never in the eight years that I have played this game has the dog continued his run on the second row. Either he is getting help or this group stinks at picking. I think it’s the dog violating the rules engagement.”
Mr. Tuggles, who was on the bottom row much of last year, credits his life coach with his new positive outlook.
Two years ago, Mr. Tuggles was in 11th place after eight weeks and headed for a record-setting year, but he nose-dived thereafter into another bottom-row finish. He struggled last year after losing his best four-legged friend — a California stray — to marijuana poisoning. But Mr. Tuggles is his old self this season, barking at neighbors and picking winners. His advice for Crystal is be careful where you step in your backyard.
Chris stepped in it last week, going a panel-worst 9-11 to drop from the top row.
“Yikes, I really stunk it up last week, Chris said. “I can’t even blame those picks on Wayne [Dicky].”
Poor Wayne. He went 7-13 as a guest picker while Chris was recovering from hip surgery.
Maybe Crystal can hire Wayne to help Mr. Tuggles or SportsTalk’s Chip Howard. Remember him? Eight-time champ? Chip is the last person on the second row. He’s tied with Crystal, a pick behind Mr. Tuggles and eight behind Mr. Tuggles’ dad.
“I am requesting that all records from 2020 come with an asterisk,” Chip said.
I think the whole year should have an asterisk. Unless I win.
