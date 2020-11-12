Patrick storms into tie for second place on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Patrick is now kind of in bad company, joining Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick Hill, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. who all went 17-3 only to slip.

Rick would be only four games over .500 sans that 17-3 week. He’s slipped into a tie for 18th, falling behind rival Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher and defending champ.

“I am really struggling,” Rick said. “Here’s wishing a horrible week of picking for Crystal.”

Crystal at 16-4 would have had the best week if not for Patrick’s expertise. She jumped up to the middle row and now is questioning the validity of Mr. Tuggles’ picking prowess that has him tied for 11th place. He’s looking down at 13 prime fire hydrants.

“I think someone is helping the dog this year,” Crystal said. “Never in the eight years that I have played this game has the dog continued his run on the second row. Either he is getting help or this group stinks at picking. I think it’s the dog violating the rules engagement.”

Mr. Tuggles, who was on the bottom row much of last year, credits his life coach with his new positive outlook.