Pair of football pros make move to top row on Prognosticator Panel

The so-called “experts” on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel are finally making their move with the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Texags.com’s Billy Liucci rising to the top row this week.

It’s fitting that a couple of the panel’s more distinguished Pilgrims did well on Thanksgiving week. Brent, a two-time champion from the days when he worked at The Eagle, went 13-7 to move into third place, just a game off the lead. Looch also went 13-7 to move into a tie for seventh.

“Looch has grown his hair out so long during the pandemic he looks like Ken Stabler — and I know just about everyone on the panel is old enough to remember ‘The Snake,’” Brent said. “Oh, and that’s quite a compliment in my book.”

With Christmas just around the corner, Brent figured it was the perfect time to plug buying one of his books as a gift for friends and loved ones, even your enemies. I suggest his book on how his ancestors crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Mayflower with the Pilgrims, landed at Plymouth Rock then traveled west and settled in Dime Box for the weather, barbecue and football.