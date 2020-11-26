Pair of football pros make move to top row on Prognosticator Panel

The so-called “experts” on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel are finally making their move with the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Texags.com’s Billy Liucci rising to the top row this week.
It’s fitting that a couple of the panel’s more distinguished Pilgrims did well on Thanksgiving week. Brent, a two-time champion from the days when he worked at The Eagle, went 13-7 to move into third place, just a game off the lead. Looch also went 13-7 to move into a tie for seventh.
“Looch has grown his hair out so long during the pandemic he looks like Ken Stabler — and I know just about everyone on the panel is old enough to remember ‘The Snake,’” Brent said. “Oh, and that’s quite a compliment in my book.”
With Christmas just around the corner, Brent figured it was the perfect time to plug buying one of his books as a gift for friends and loved ones, even your enemies. I suggest his book on how his ancestors crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Mayflower with the Pilgrims, landed at Plymouth Rock then traveled west and settled in Dime Box for the weather, barbecue and football.
Brent and Looch made the biggest moves, but the best week was by Eagle editor Darren Benson, who went 14-6 to escape the cellar. Things got so bad for Darren that he actually made his own picks this week. Rob Childress’ charity winner Brice Jones, who was just a pick from being in the cellar, went 13-7. Go figure.
In keeping with our topsy-turvy times, only one picker on the bottom row had a losing record, while only one picker on the top row had a winning record. We did it in honor of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Things are much more unsettled on Prog with half the field within five picks of the lead. But we’re all taking them just one pick at a time and not looking ahead.
College Station police chief Billy Couch went 12-8 last week, and that was good enough to move him into a tie for first with yours truly. It might be the year of the police chiefs since Bryan’s Eric Buske also has been in the lead and he’s only one pick back, tied with Brazos County 9-1-1 executive director Patrick Corley and Brent for third.
Eight-time champ and SportsTalk host Chip Howard had put himself back in title contention but went 9-11 last week. Chip took some medication that’s supposed to help with the bloated feeling you get from eating too much on Thanksgiving.
“I hope the tryptophan doesn’t cloud my picking skills,” Chip said.
What’s a “tryptophan?” Did he mean he hopes to hit a trifecta?
Our resident canine had a big week and, like Z-Man and Looch, rose to the top row. Tuggles went 12-8 and is part of the six-way tie for seventh.
“If the dog finishes on the top row, I’m retiring from Prog,” Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. said.
If Premo retires, maybe we can replace him with his cat and give Tuggles a real challenge.
Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, another former champ, went 9-11 like one of her Prog nemesis, Chip. The effort saw Crystal slip into a tie for 13th place. Grimes County sheriff Don Sowell had the worst week, going 8-12, but at least his Navasota Rattlers won their playoff game. We gotta keep Don happy. I drive through Grimes County regularly. I can’t afford a ticket.
