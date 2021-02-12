 Skip to main content
Pair of Aggies win events to open Tyson Invitational
Pair of Aggies win events to open Tyson Invitational

bryce deadmon

Texas A&M's Bryce Deadmon, right, leads the men's 400 on Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Errol Anderson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump, and Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400 meters at the Tyson Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Acquah leapt 21 feet, 7.25 inches to take the gold in the women’s long jump. Deadmon finished the 400 in an indoor personal-best 45.22 seconds.

The meet will conclude Saturday with action beginning at 1 p.m.

Also Friday, A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the USA Track & Field athlete of the week.

