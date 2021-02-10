Pair of Aggies named to Bowerman women's watch list

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named to The Bowerman Award women’s watch list announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Gittens leads the nation in the pentathlon (4,612 points) and women’s high jump (6 feet, 3.25 inches). She also ranks third nationally in the long jump at 21-8.75.

The only freshman on the watch list, Mu owns the world-leading time in the women’s 400 meters at 50.52 seconds, also a school record. She leads all college runners so far this season in the 800 at 2:01.07.

The Bowerman men’s watch list will be announced Thursday.

A&M will compete at the Tyson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, site of the upcoming Southeastern Conference and NCAA indoor meets.