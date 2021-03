Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was named the Southestern Conference men’s freshman of the week, and Bryce Deadmon was named the SEC’s co-men’s runner of the week Tuesday.

Acane took second in the men’s 200 meters with a personal-best time of 20.31 seconds at the Texas Relays. He also helped A&M place third in the men’s 4x100 relay in 38.79.

Deadmon won the 400 at the Texas Relays in a personal-best and world-leading time of 44.62.