Pair of Aggies earn SEC weekly honors in women's swimming

Texas A&M senior Jing Wen Quah was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-female swimmer of the week, and freshman Chloe Stepanek was named the female freshman of the week, the SEC announced Tuesday.
Quah won the 400-yard individual medley, 200 butterfly and 100 butterfly against Rice last week, while Stepanek opened her Aggie career by winning the 50, 200 and 500 freestyles. Quah and Stepanek also swam on A&M’s winning 200 medley relay team.
A&M’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will face Texas at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Austin.
