Texas A&M’s Karlina Sample made the TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Preseason Best XI First Team and Barbara Olivieri made the website’s Freshman Best XI team announced Wednesday.

Both players earned spots on the All-Southeastern Conference first team this fall. Olivieri also was named the SEC’s freshman of the year and Sample the league’s co-defender of the year.

A&M is set to open the spring season with an exhibition match against Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 18 at Ellis Field.