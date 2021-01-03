Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina quarter-by-quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Team work: Pressure by Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy caused a high throw by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, allowing A&M sophomore linebacker Andre White to make his first career interception.
• The good and bad: A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson tackled Howell for a 3-yard loss, setting up third-and-long, but Aggie defensive back Leon O’Neal was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play to give the Tar Heels a first down.
• Rare return: North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome had a 23-yard punt return, eluding a pair of would-be tacklers. A&M came into the game leading the nation in punt return defense, allowing minus 6 yards on only three returns with a long of 11.
• Key statistic: The teams combined to convert one of seven third downs.
SECOND QUARTER
• Big plays good for only three: A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had a 31-yard reception to start its fourth possession. The longest play in the previous 13 snaps had been 9 yards. Two plays later, Kellen Mond ran for 14 yards and North Carolina free safety Trey Morrison was called for a horse collar penalty, moving the football to the Tar Heels’ 13, but the Aggies settled for a field goal.
• Remarkable catch: Newsome made a diving 28-yard touchdown catch. Newsome, well defended by A&M’s Antonio Johnson, bobbled the ball as he drove, but pulled the football in just before hitting the ground. He had a hand underneath the ball, gaining control before sliding out of bounds.
• 2 sacks lead to 6: A&M allowed only four sacks in the regular season, but North Carolina had two sacks in four plays. Despite losing 12 yards on those plays, the Aggies were able to score the go-ahead touchdown on the drive via a 3-yard run by Isaiah Spiller. A&M averaged 15 yards on the drive’s other five plays.
• Key statistic: A&M had 130 yards in the quarter, 53 coming on its last four plays.
THIRD QUARTER
• Good start wasted: Mond picked up 24 yards on first down, but it was wiped out by a holding call on Dan Moore Jr., leading to a three-and-out.
• 12 men on the field: A third-down interception by A&M’s Brian George was nullified because the Aggies had 12 men on the field. The Tar Heels scored on the next play.
• Wheel route: North Carolina’s Josh Downs was wide-open for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Downs lined up behind the quarterback and circled out of the backfield.
• Key statistic: The teams combined for 40 yards rushing on 13 carries in the quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Bombs away: North Carolina freshman Downs caught a 75-yard touchdown from Howell, who avoided pocket pressure and after moving to the right. He hit Downs who streaked down the left sideline.
• Answering back: Smith had a 54-yard catch and run that set up a 4-yard touchdown from Mond to make it 27-27.
• Home-run play: Freshman Devon Achane had a 76-yard touchdown run to give A&M the lead for good. Achane received a clearing block at the line of scrimmage by tight end Jalen Wydermyer. That allowed Achane to skirt around the left side and the sprinter pulled away from the score.
• Key statistic: There was 31 points in the fourth quarter, the last 21 by the Aggies.