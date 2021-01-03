Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina quarter-by-quarter

• Remarkable catch: Newsome made a diving 28-yard touchdown catch. Newsome, well defended by A&M’s Antonio Johnson, bobbled the ball as he drove, but pulled the football in just before hitting the ground. He had a hand underneath the ball, gaining control before sliding out of bounds.

• 2 sacks lead to 6: A&M allowed only four sacks in the regular season, but North Carolina had two sacks in four plays. Despite losing 12 yards on those plays, the Aggies were able to score the go-ahead touchdown on the drive via a 3-yard run by Isaiah Spiller. A&M averaged 15 yards on the drive’s other five plays.

• Key statistic: A&M had 130 yards in the quarter, 53 coming on its last four plays.

THIRD QUARTER

• Good start wasted: Mond picked up 24 yards on first down, but it was wiped out by a holding call on Dan Moore Jr., leading to a three-and-out.

• 12 men on the field: A third-down interception by A&M’s Brian George was nullified because the Aggies had 12 men on the field. The Tar Heels scored on the next play.