On-the-rise Arizona awaits Texas A&M women's basketball team in Sweet 16

“We embody what it means to be a team,” Nixon said. “On any given night, any given person can do something really, really special. I think you’ve seen that all season. Maybe it’s Wilson scoring 30. Maybe it’s [Johnson] getting a double-double. Maybe it’s Kayla [Wells] or N’dea [Jones]. Maybe it’s [Destiny Pitts]. And the term ‘resilient’ is something that always comes to mind when I think of any Texas A&M team but especially this one.”

A&M has shown its resilience this season by winning eight games by five points or less and none more important than the last two.

The Aggies opened the NCAA tournament by squandering a 16-point lead only to refocus for an 84-80 victory over Troy. Then in the second round, the Aggies didn’t lead the Cyclones until overtime and became only the second A&M women’s team in 16 NCAA tournament appearances to win a pair of games by five or less points, joining the 1994 team that beat Florida 78-76 and San Diego State 75-72.

“I think it’s just March, and you give credit to your opponent,” Blair said “We have played very well at times in both ballgames.”

But Blair said his team’s best basketball is ahead of it.