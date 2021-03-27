On-the-rise Arizona awaits Texas A&M women's basketball team in Sweet 16

By ROBERT CESSNA
Depending on your point of view, a small or huge obstacle stands in the way of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team reaching the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight.
Coming off a buzzer-beating 84-82 overtime victory over Iowa State, the second-seeded Aggies (25-2) will play third-seeded Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The 11th-ranked Wildcats (18-5) are making only their second Sweet 16 appearance in large part because of 5-foot-6 Aari McDonald, the Pac-12 Conference player of the year. McDonald had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Monday’s 52-46 victory over BYU that put the Wildcats into the regional semifinals for the first time since 1998.
“She’s the complete package that will be drafted in the top 10 of the WNBA draft,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
McDonald averages 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game and was voted the Pac-12’s co-defensive player of the year along with Stanford’s Anna Wilson.
“I don’t think there’s any shutting her down,” A&M sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon said. “She’s a great player. The most you can hope is you slow her down, just limit her effectiveness, make her uncomfortable, things of that nature.”
Making opponents uncomfortable is also the way Arizona wins games.
“Our defense is what’s been getting us this far,” McDonald said. “I trust in my teammates. I trust in our defense, so we’re going to get the job down.”
Arizona allows only 66.5 points and forces 18.2 turnovers per game. The Wildcats hold opponents to 36.4% shooting from the field.
“We’re a very good defensive team,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “We’re not a team with a lot of offensive power.”
The Wildcats rely on pressure and speed with their tallest starter just 6-foot-2.
“The problem is you have to face our defense,” Barnes said. “We know we belong here. It’s not a fluke that we’re here. We’re here for a reason, and we play a certain style. We’re not changing a thing.”
Arizona wore down BYU, closing the second-round victory with a 13-3 run.
A&M’s offense will be a stiff test for Arizona because of its balance. Nixon, who went into the tournament averaging only 9.5 points per game, was the leading scorer in the first two games with 21 and 35 points. She’s lifted her season average to 10.9, leapfrogging senior center Ciera Johnson (10.6). Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson leads A&M’s balanced attack at 12.6.
“We embody what it means to be a team,” Nixon said. “On any given night, any given person can do something really, really special. I think you’ve seen that all season. Maybe it’s Wilson scoring 30. Maybe it’s [Johnson] getting a double-double. Maybe it’s Kayla [Wells] or N’dea [Jones]. Maybe it’s [Destiny Pitts]. And the term ‘resilient’ is something that always comes to mind when I think of any Texas A&M team but especially this one.”
A&M has shown its resilience this season by winning eight games by five points or less and none more important than the last two.
The Aggies opened the NCAA tournament by squandering a 16-point lead only to refocus for an 84-80 victory over Troy. Then in the second round, the Aggies didn’t lead the Cyclones until overtime and became only the second A&M women’s team in 16 NCAA tournament appearances to win a pair of games by five or less points, joining the 1994 team that beat Florida 78-76 and San Diego State 75-72.
“I think it’s just March, and you give credit to your opponent,” Blair said “We have played very well at times in both ballgames.”
But Blair said his team’s best basketball is ahead of it.
“Everybody has a role to play,” Blair said. “We now have five kids averaging in double figures. Who is it going to be in the next game? I have no idea. We will adjust to the defense that is thrown at us, and hopefully we’ll make the right decisions as a coaching staff on what offense to run.”
•
NOTES — The A&M-Arizona winner advances to play the North Carolina State-Indiana winner on Monday. ... Arizona went 13-4 in the Pac-12 to finish second to Stanford, the overall top seed for the tournament. Arizona lost both games to Stanford (81-54, 62-48) and lost to Washington State 71-69 in OT and Arizona State 66-64 in OT. The Wildcats also lost in the Pac-12 tourney to UCLA 58-49. ... Arizona last made the NCAA tourney in 2005. ... A&M leads the all-time series with Arizona 4-2 with the last meeting coming in November 2010 with the Aggies winning 87-78 at the Cancun Thanksgiving Classic in Mexico. ... Barnes, who played at Arizona, has an 86-65 record in her fifth season as the Wildcats’ coach. The three-time all-conference player is also the school’s career scoring leader with 2,237 points.