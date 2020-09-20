 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ole Miss preview: ‘Lightning rod’ Kiffin brings excitement to Rebels’ rebuild
0 comments
SEC 2020

Ole Miss preview: ‘Lightning rod’ Kiffin brings excitement to Rebels’ rebuild

{{featured_button_text}}
Ole Miss logo

Flamboyant Lane Kiffin was the home-run hire Ole Miss sought, and the maturity he’s gained in 11 years since he last was a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is a much-needed added bonus for the youthful Rebels.

“I used to coach thinking that my job was to win games and get players to the NFL, and that was it,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “And now I understand it’s developing the players off the field, developing relationships with them and chemistry with them so that we’re helping them way beyond just football.”

Kiffin takes over a 4-8 team that needs veteran leadership. The Rebels played 37 freshmen last season, the second most in the country behind Clemson (48). They showed promise but made mistakes, including a huge gaffe to end the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore caught a 2-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left to pull the Rebels within 21-20 of rival Mississippi State. Moore opted to celebrate by mimicking a dog urinating on a fire hydrant. Ole Miss was penalized 15 yards and the Rebels missed the extra point to lose.

“That’s not who we are,” said head coach Matt Luke, who was fired three days later.

Moore, who had 67 receptions for 850 yards with six touchdowns, remains and will be a big part of the offense. Running back Jerrion Ealy (20 receptions, 172 yards) was the second-leading receiver. He also was a big part of the SEC’s second-best rushing attack with 722 yards, averaging 6.9 yards a carry. Ealy complemented freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (154 carries, 1,023 yards, 12 TDs), and Matt Corral threw for 1,362 yards while sharing time with Plumlee.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby takes over the Rebel offense after serving in the same position at Central Florida last season. The Knights averaged 540.5 yards per game to rank second in the nation and 43.4 points per game to rank fifth. Lebby might call the plays, but it’ll be the Kiffin show.

“Coach Kiffin is a lightning rod,” Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said. “As you have seen, his presence alone can generate confidence, energy and swagger that can inspire student-athletes to reach their full potential while galvanizing Rebel nation.”

Ole Miss' 2020 schedule

9/26 vs. Florida

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

10/3 at Kentucky

Kroger Field

10/10 vs. Alabama

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

10/17 at Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

10/24 vs. Auburn

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

10/31 at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Stadium

11/14 vs. South Carolina

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

11/21 at Texas A&M

Kyle Field

11/28 vs. Mississippi State

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

12/5 at LSU

Tiger Stadium

Key returning players

RB Jerrion Ealy (722 yards, 6.9 avg., 6 TDs)

QB John Rhys Plumlee (79-of-150, 910 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)

QB Matt Corral (105-of-178, 1,362 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs)

LB MoMo Sanogo (in 2018: 112 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack)

LB Sam Williams (38 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6 sacks)

LB Lakia Henry (88 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack)

LB Jacquez Jones (71 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks)

WR Elijah Moore (67 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert