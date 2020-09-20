Ole Miss preview: ‘Lightning rod’ Kiffin brings excitement to Rebels’ rebuild

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flamboyant Lane Kiffin was the home-run hire Ole Miss sought, and the maturity he’s gained in 11 years since he last was a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is a much-needed added bonus for the youthful Rebels.

“I used to coach thinking that my job was to win games and get players to the NFL, and that was it,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “And now I understand it’s developing the players off the field, developing relationships with them and chemistry with them so that we’re helping them way beyond just football.”

Kiffin takes over a 4-8 team that needs veteran leadership. The Rebels played 37 freshmen last season, the second most in the country behind Clemson (48). They showed promise but made mistakes, including a huge gaffe to end the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore caught a 2-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left to pull the Rebels within 21-20 of rival Mississippi State. Moore opted to celebrate by mimicking a dog urinating on a fire hydrant. Ole Miss was penalized 15 yards and the Rebels missed the extra point to lose.

“That’s not who we are,” said head coach Matt Luke, who was fired three days later.