Ochoa: Madisonville's roller coaster Week 1 ends with satisfying victory

In true 2020 fashion, Madisonville’s football season didn’t start the way the team had planned.
But regardless of the up and downs in Week 1, the Mustangs pulled out a 49-20 upset against Diboll, led by senior quarterback Armando Juarez, who had four rushing touchdowns at Lumberjack Stadium on Saturday.
The Mustangs had to move their Friday night road game against Diboll to Madisonville because of potential weather issues with Hurricane Laura. But the game was moved back again to Diboll on Saturday after school officials met and made a decision on Thursday.
Not knowing when or where the game would take place, while also trying to prepare for the matchup provided Madisonville with a challenge it didn’t expect in an already unique season.
“When you start changing schedules like that’s the first thing that I get concerned with — how are the kids going to handle this? And they did awesome,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “We really took a deep breath and stayed true to our schedule. We had an extra walk through on Friday, which I feel like helped out younger kids just another time to run through the plays and the defenses that we call.”
The Mustangs leaned on Juarez’s quick feet throughout the game. Juarez put Madisonville up 14-8 after the first quarter with TD runs of 7 and 10 yards before showcasing his arm with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Brazzell in the second quarter to make it 21-14 at halftime.
Urbantke said Juarez usually plays defense in addition to quarterback, but he was able to focus on one position Saturday, which helped the team in the end. Juarez finished the game with 148 rushing yards on 23 carries, while completing 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.
“We look up and Juarez is the freshest kid that we have,” he said. “Just because he wasn’t having to play defense, so his legs were fresh and we kind of rode that horse.”
Juarez had two short touchdown runs in the third, but Diboll continued to inch closer at 35-20 with a quarter to go. On Diboll’s way to make it a one-score game, Brazzell recovered a Lumberjack fumble and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
Urbantke said he was proud of the Mustangs for competing hard against a Diboll squad that went 11-1 in 11-4A Division II last season. Madisonville’s offensive line all lined up for their first varsity game on Saturday, which made the victory, and the four touchdowns from Juarez, even more impressive. Another newcomer that made waves was freshman safety Jeramiah Burns, who had three returns for 89 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown off a punt return late in the fourth quarter. Burns also had seven tackles, one interception and three assists against Diboll.
“We’ve coached Jeramiah up through the junior high, and we saw, even when we was a seventh grader, that he would be something special for us,” Urbantke said. “He stepped right in and had a little mistake here and there, but his play made up for it for sure.”
Madisonville (1-0) will face Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium.
Lexington’s Jarred Kerr rakes in offers
Lexington’s Jarred Kerr has had a weekend to remember.
The junior running back racked up three college offers within 48 hours of the Eagles’ season opening win against West on Friday. Kerr received offers from Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma, adding to the Baylor offer he received in March.
Kerr announced the offers on Twitter saying he was “beyond blessed and excited.” Kerr rushed for 138 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on Friday. Last season, Kerr, the 8-3A-II MVP, made The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley first team after compiling 1,375 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns, as well as 55 tackles in just seven games, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
After moving back to Lexington at the start of his sophomore year, Kerr was ruled eligible to play by the UIL midseason.
Franklin without Bobby Washington to start season
Franklin lost on Friday against Lorena 21-20 after its late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter fell short, but a familiar face was missing from the roster.
Franklin’s junior running back and middle linebacker Bobby Washington injured his ankle during the first week of practices, according to head coach Mark Fannin. Fannin said Washington had surgery on his ankle two weeks ago and is “hoping to have him back in the 5-6 weeks, maybe a little sooner.”
