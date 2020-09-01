Ochoa: Madisonville's roller coaster Week 1 ends with satisfying victory

Urbantke said Juarez usually plays defense in addition to quarterback, but he was able to focus on one position Saturday, which helped the team in the end. Juarez finished the game with 148 rushing yards on 23 carries, while completing 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

“We look up and Juarez is the freshest kid that we have,” he said. “Just because he wasn’t having to play defense, so his legs were fresh and we kind of rode that horse.”

Juarez had two short touchdown runs in the third, but Diboll continued to inch closer at 35-20 with a quarter to go. On Diboll’s way to make it a one-score game, Brazzell recovered a Lumberjack fumble and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Urbantke said he was proud of the Mustangs for competing hard against a Diboll squad that went 11-1 in 11-4A Division II last season. Madisonville’s offensive line all lined up for their first varsity game on Saturday, which made the victory, and the four touchdowns from Juarez, even more impressive. Another newcomer that made waves was freshman safety Jeramiah Burns, who had three returns for 89 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown off a punt return late in the fourth quarter. Burns also had seven tackles, one interception and three assists against Diboll.