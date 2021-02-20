 Skip to main content
North Zulch girls basketball team fights but falls in area round

FLATONIA — North Zulch’s Lakin Madden scored 21 points, and Madison Murphy had 18, but the Lady Bulldog basketball team’s late rally fell just short as McMullen County pulled away for a 62-53 victory in the Class A area playoffs Saturday.

Madden hit two free throws with 90 seconds left to pull North Zulch within 56-53. McMullen County (21-6) scored the final six points of the game to put away the victory, advancing to face D’Hanis in the regional quarterfinals. D’Hanis advanced with a 52-34 win over Moulton.

North Zulch finished the season at 17-11. The Lady Bulldogs’ 60-38 victory over Nordheim in bi-district was their first playoff win in five seasons.

McMullen County 62, North Zulch 53

MCMULLEN COUNTY (21-6) — Kauschlen 7, Serrato 3, Harns 11, Taylor 22, Smith 8, Sherrer 8.

NORTH ZULCH (17-11) — Cam Frocker 1, Aysha Sunny 2, Dannicka Diserens 2, Abigail Cervantes 1, Shae Keith 8, Lakin Madden 21, Madison Murphy 18.

McMullen County 14 12 18 18 — 62

North Zulch 10 13 16 14 — 53

