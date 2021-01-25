North Texas adds former Texas A&M DC Phil Bennett, Magnolia West HC Blake Joseph

Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was hired recently at North Texas, which also hired Magnolia West head coach Blake Joseph to coach quarterbacks.

Bennett, who last coached at Baylor from 2011-16, played and coached at Texas A&M. Bennett started his coaching career at A&M, working with the defensive ends from 1979-81. He also was the Aggies’ defensive coordinator from 1995-96. Bennett was defensive coordinator at seven other schools and was SMU’s head coach from 2002-07.

“The opportunity to get Coach Bennett to lead our defense was a no-brainer for me,” North Texas coach Seth Littrell said in a release. “He’s been a mentor to me for several years and his wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our entire program. Nobody can argue his credentials.”

Joseph was head coach at Magnolia West for two seasons. The former Bryan High quarterback graduated in 2005. In college, Joseph played for the University of Houston and Sam Houston State.

Littrell, who worked under Mike Leach at Texas Tech from 2005-08, is 31-31 at North Texas in five seasons.