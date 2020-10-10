Normangee uses big first half to help put away Leon 47-16

Leon’s offense mustered just 197 total yards, though Robinson had a solid effort by completing 16 of 31 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars (4-2, 1-1) had trouble running the ball, managing just 39 yards on 22 carries — they also lost 31 yards on a pair of bad snaps to finish officially with 8 yards.

“We got heat on Jacob, which we knew we had to do to minimize his time with the ball in his hands,” Sitton said. “I thought both ways we were outstanding up front.”

Down 41-8 at halftime, Leon coach Jeremy Colvert said he was proud of the way his team fought in the second half. The Cougars mounted a 14-play, 89-yard scoring drive capped by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to Tyler Kirschner with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Leon had its three-game winning streak snapped, and the Cougars eye getting back on track next week as they hit the road to face winless Alto (0-6, 0-2), which fell to Centerville 34-24.

“This game does not define us one bit,” Colvert said. “It is what it is, but they soundly beat us and their kids played phenomenal football.”