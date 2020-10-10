Normangee uses big first half to help put away Leon 47-16

NORMANGEE — Fast and furious was the name of the game for Normangee on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers scored on six of their first eight possessions to score 41 unanswered points in the first half. They coupled the huge start with a dominant defensive performance in a 47-16 win over county rival Leon in District 11-2A Division I play.
“It just kind of tidal-waved on them,” Normangee coach Keith Sitton said. “I thought we started extremely fast. I thought it was critical that we started fast defensively. We came out and got a quick score, but the defensive side of it, that was really key for us because they’re an extremely talented football team, especially offensively.”
Both sides attacked through the air with the Brazos Valley’s two leading passers — Leon’s Jacob Robinson and Normangee’s Mason Hardy.
Hardy had a strong night passing, completing 9 of 15 attempts for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He added 29 yards and two TDs on four carries.
Normangee (6-0, 2-0) balanced its offense with a strong run game. The Panthers averaged 7.6 yards per carry led by Jeremy Johnson, who rushed for 158 yards on 21 attempts.
“Offensively on the line, we stuck it down the Leon defense’s throat and [Johnson] did the rest,” Hardy said. “The line did an awesome job, a phenomenal job for the run game, and the receivers caught the balls just like they’re supposed to. We just clicked.”
Leon’s offense mustered just 197 total yards, though Robinson had a solid effort by completing 16 of 31 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars (4-2, 1-1) had trouble running the ball, managing just 39 yards on 22 carries — they also lost 31 yards on a pair of bad snaps to finish officially with 8 yards.
“We got heat on Jacob, which we knew we had to do to minimize his time with the ball in his hands,” Sitton said. “I thought both ways we were outstanding up front.”
Down 41-8 at halftime, Leon coach Jeremy Colvert said he was proud of the way his team fought in the second half. The Cougars mounted a 14-play, 89-yard scoring drive capped by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to Tyler Kirschner with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Leon had its three-game winning streak snapped, and the Cougars eye getting back on track next week as they hit the road to face winless Alto (0-6, 0-2), which fell to Centerville 34-24.
“This game does not define us one bit,” Colvert said. “It is what it is, but they soundly beat us and their kids played phenomenal football.”
Normangee looks to keep its undefeated record in tact next Friday as the Panthers travel to face Grapeland in a pivotal matchup featuring the two remaining unbeaten teams in 11-2A-1. The Sandies (5-1, 2-0) took down Groveton 54-36 on Friday.
“It’s going to be our biggest test so far in the season,” Hardy said. “We really want to win that game and come out firing just like this game.”
