Normangee holds off Price Carlisle 27-21 in area playoffs

PALESTINE — Normangee quarterback Mason Hardy and a resilient defense helped the Panthers make history, but not before some anxious moments.

Normangee’s Izaha Jones went airborne to break up a pass in the end zone on the final play as the Panthers held on for 27-21 victory over the Price Carlisle Indians on Friday night in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs at Palestine Westwood.

Carlisle’s Brett Roland was open in the back corner of the end zone, but a sprinting Jones batted the ball well out of play to save the game.

“When I saw the ball in the air, I just had to jump and get it,” Jones said.

That gave Normangee, ranked ninth in the state by the Harris Ratings, an 11-0 record for the first time in program history. The only other team to start the season with 10 victories was the 1989 squad that lost in bi-district. This team got over the hump behind Hardy, who accounted for three touchdowns, and a defense that came up with a trio of fourth-down stops in the red zone in the second half.