Normangee heats up to open playoffs in win over Thrall

“In big games you got to have guys step up, and Izaha had a great game on both sides,” Sitton said. “ Mason plugged through some tough sledding there early. I think the adrenaline of the first playoff game of the year, he came out a little hyped up and once he settled in he was solid.”

Normangee still had heavy lifting to do after halftime.

Thrall’s Irvin scored on a 52-yard run just two minutes into the second half, putting the Tigers within two points of Normangee after a failed two-point conversion attempt stopped them from tying the game.

But the Panthers found a rhythm quickly and answered with a 15-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Johnson. Jones then followed it with an explosive 72-yard touchdown run after cutting at midfield and finding room on the left sideline to put the Panthers up 36-20 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

“Continuity is important for us,” Sitton said. “As we get comfortable and as we set our pace ­... and there is a pace we’re pretty comfortable playing at. Once we find that, things just click better. I thought we did that through the third quarter.”

The teams went almost 11 minutes without scoring. Jones broke the silence by catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hardy with 1:47 left to secure the victory.