Normangee heats up to open playoffs in win over Thrall

Top-seeded and undefeated Normangee threw two interceptions and trailed 6-0 in the first seven minutes of the game Friday.
But senior Izaha Jones didn’t let the Panthers stay down for long, racking up five touchdowns to lift Normangee to a 43-20 win over Thrall in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs at College Station’s Cougar Stadium.
“I thought we did a great job of persevering,” Normangee head coach Keith Sitton said. “We had a lot of adversity. We had three first-quarter turnovers and that’s very difficult to overcome. I was really proud of our kids for fighting through that, and we kind of weathered that storm and rode the ship enough.”
Normangee quarterback Mason Hardy and Jones connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead. But Thrall (5-6, 3-4) quickly took back control after Dallas Meiske found Mikey Rodriguez, who caught the ball between two defenders and stumbled into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown.
Jones then scored on a 27-yard run, capping a seven-play, 60-yard drive by jumping over a defender and running up the left sideline to tie the game at 14.
The receiver and free safety found the end zone again 13 seconds later after stripping the ball from Thrall’s Tyreke Irvin and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. Jones finished off the possession by catching a two-point conversion pass from Hardy for a 22-14 halftime lead.
“In big games you got to have guys step up, and Izaha had a great game on both sides,” Sitton said. “ Mason plugged through some tough sledding there early. I think the adrenaline of the first playoff game of the year, he came out a little hyped up and once he settled in he was solid.”
Normangee still had heavy lifting to do after halftime.
Thrall’s Irvin scored on a 52-yard run just two minutes into the second half, putting the Tigers within two points of Normangee after a failed two-point conversion attempt stopped them from tying the game.
But the Panthers found a rhythm quickly and answered with a 15-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Johnson. Jones then followed it with an explosive 72-yard touchdown run after cutting at midfield and finding room on the left sideline to put the Panthers up 36-20 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
“Continuity is important for us,” Sitton said. “As we get comfortable and as we set our pace ... and there is a pace we’re pretty comfortable playing at. Once we find that, things just click better. I thought we did that through the third quarter.”
The teams went almost 11 minutes without scoring. Jones broke the silence by catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hardy with 1:47 left to secure the victory.
Normangee’s strong second half help it finish with 450 yards of total offense compared to Thrall’s 325. Jones led the Panthers with 169 yards on seven carries and 102 yards on three receptions. Hardy completed 10 of 19 passes for 137 yards and rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries.
Normangee advances to face Carlisle in next week’s area playoffs at a time and site to be announced.
•
NOTE — Normangee intercepted a pass in its own end zone to end the game, and the Panthers’ Wyatt Van Volkinburg was blindsided on the play. He remained on the ground for about 20 minutes, surrounded by coaches, trainers and medical personnel before standing up and slowing walking to join his teammates. Sitton said Volkinburg was OK despite the hard hit.
