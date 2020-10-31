Normangee ground game too much for Centerville in District 11-2A-I showdown

CENTERVILLE — Normangee’s offense was too much for Centerville to overcome as the Panthers powered to a 56-26 win over the Tigers on Friday night in District 11-2A Division I play at Tiger Field.
Normangee’s victory gave the Panthers their first outright district championship since 2015 as they also secured 11-2A-I’s top seed in the playoffs. Normangee (9-0, 5-0) finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 1989.
“For the program, it’s immeasurable,” Normangee head coach Keith Sitton said. “To have the season that we’ve put forth so far, those special kinds of seasons don’t come along very often.”
Quarterback Mason Hardy and receiver Izaha Jones were electric for the Panthers.
Hardy threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing. He added 85 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring twice.
“We have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in what he does and how he does it,” Sitton said. “And when you have a special talent like Izaha, we have to find ways to move him around and different ways to get him the ball. They were putting an extra man over top of him, so in the passing game they were limiting what we could do there, so we had to get him the ball in the run game.”
Jones is the Panthers’ leading receiver but did most of his damage on the ground. He ran for 134 yards and three TDs on just eight carries. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Hardy in the second quarter.
Two interceptions proved costly for Centerville. The first one late in the second quarter allowed Normangee to score with 26 seconds left in the first half to take a 35-14 lead into intermission.
In the fourth quarter, Centerville threw one in the red zone, and the Panthers scored on a 77-yard run by Jones on the ensuing play. The score put the Panthers ahead 56-26 with 5:15 left, dashing any hopes of a Centerville comeback.
With the regular-season concluded for both teams, the Panthers and Tigers now await what’s next as both schools have clinched playoff bids and are idle next week.
“I want our kids to be proud and I want them to enjoy it, but I don’t want them to get comfortable,” Sitton said of the win. “I feel like we still have a lot of football in front of us. I feel like our best football is in front of us, so once you hit the playoffs, anything can happen. If you get hot and a few things go your way, who knows? I just want them to take this excitement that we’ve generated and put that positive energy and see how this season carries forward for us.”
With the loss, Centerville (7-3, 3-2) failed to secure its third consecutive district championship. The Tigers will be the district’s No. 3 seed in the playoffs with Leon defeating Grapeland 30-8 on Friday. Leon will be the district’s No. 2 seed.
