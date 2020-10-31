Normangee ground game too much for Centerville in District 11-2A-I showdown

CENTERVILLE — Normangee’s offense was too much for Centerville to overcome as the Panthers powered to a 56-26 win over the Tigers on Friday night in District 11-2A Division I play at Tiger Field.

Normangee’s victory gave the Panthers their first outright district championship since 2015 as they also secured 11-2A-I’s top seed in the playoffs. Normangee (9-0, 5-0) finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 1989.

“For the program, it’s immeasurable,” Normangee head coach Keith Sitton said. “To have the season that we’ve put forth so far, those special kinds of seasons don’t come along very often.”

Quarterback Mason Hardy and receiver Izaha Jones were electric for the Panthers.

Hardy threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing. He added 85 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring twice.

“We have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in what he does and how he does it,” Sitton said. “And when you have a special talent like Izaha, we have to find ways to move him around and different ways to get him the ball. They were putting an extra man over top of him, so in the passing game they were limiting what we could do there, so we had to get him the ball in the run game.”