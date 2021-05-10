Normangee girls golf team in lead after one round at UIL state tournament

Normangee leads the University Interscholastic League’s Class 2A girls state golf tournament after shooting a 374 on Monday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland. The Lady Panthers have an 18-stroke lead on Mason heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Normangee was led by Braydee Frederick who shot 79, good for second in medalist play behind Mia Nixon from Martin’s Mill who shot 73. Normangee’s other scores were Kayla Dobbs 94, Kylie Maxson 100, Rylie McKinney 101 and Adriana DeLaGarza 108.

Crawford was in third place with 408 strokes followed by Wink 415, Stratford 424, Quinlan Boles 427, Memphis 429, Quanah 433, Haskell 435, Grapeland 450, Latexo 462, Flatonia 466.

The Caldwell girls are in fourth place in Class 3A after Monday’s round at Shadow Glen Golf Course in Manor. The Lady Hornets shot 394. Wall leads at 353 followed by McGregor (382), Callisburg (387), Caldwell, Lago Vista (396), Howe (397), Odessa Compass Academy (402), Mineola (411), West (415), Childress (419), Columbus (444) and Lago Vista (454).

Maegan Schneider led Caldwell with a 91, tied for 16th individually. Other Caldwell scores were Hannah Blaha 95, Priscilla Olivarez 98, Rachel Novosad 111 and Alexis Zalobny 118.