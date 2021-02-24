Normangee girls basketball team beats Hearne in regional quarterfinals

“Our girls just handled the ball real well, and they started attacking the rim,” Horne said. “It was just taking care of business and attacking. If we’re not attacking, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Dunn and McAllister added nine rebounds each. Normangee had five players with at least five rebounds in a great team effort to offset Hearne’s Jackson, who had 14, and Jenny Johnson, who had eight. Horne knew they had to contain Johnson and Jackson.

“They are unbelievable how good of a team they are,” Horne said. “We knew that they had a shooter in [Golden], so we kind of stacked the side and hoped the other girls missed. That’s kind of the way we do things.”

Hearne turned six Normangee turnovers into 12 points in the first quarter, but Normangee had only one turnover in the second quarter. Trying to force the issue, the Lady Eagles fouled 15 times in the first half, allowing Normangee to hit 12 of 19 free throws.

“They handled our pressure well,” Gonzales said. “Their guards stepped up and played big. We knew they had good guards already, but we wanted to play to our strength, which is make them play fast, but they just came out and handled the ball and played very well tonight.”