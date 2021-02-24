Normangee girls basketball team beats Hearne in regional quarterfinals

The Normangee girls basketball team is playing its best when the games matter the most.
The Lady Panthers rode a dominating second quarter to a 68-56 victory over the Hearne Lady Eagles in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals Wednesday night at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
Normangee, the third-place finisher in District 26-2A behind 17th-ranked Snook and Somerville, advances to play 29-2A runner-up San Saba at a time and site to be determined. Normangee hopes to play the regional semifinal Friday, because the Lady Panthers have prom on Saturday night.
Normangee (21-7) looked prettier than any prom queen in the second quarter as it rolled to a 48-22 halftime lead. The Lady Panthers hit 10 of 17 field goals during the period. They had five driving layups, scored twice off steals, added a breakaway basket and the last bucket came on a putback. They also hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds after Hearne hit its only basket of the quarter.
No one is more amazed at how well the Lady Panthers are playing than their coach.
“They’ve surprised me the last two games,” Normangee head coach Cory Horne said. “We beat No. 10 Schulenburg, another unbelievable team, and then we came out tonight and it looked like the girls have no fear. I’m at a loss for words right now.”
Coming off that 64-53 victory over Schulenburg, Horne’s team has been at no loss for scoring points, though it took a few minutes to get rolling against Hearne.
The Lady Eagles, coming off a 45-31 area victory over Somerville, set the tone early with defensive pressure. Hearne took a 12-6 lead with all the points by sophomore guard Ciarrah Golden who hit back-to-back 3-pointers off a pair of turnovers, getting fouled on one to complete a rare four-point play.
Normangee ended the first quarter by scoring on back-to-back putbacks by senior Jada Green and freshman Aubree McAllister who also got fouled. McAllister completed the three-point play for a 19-16 lead.
The Lady Panthers kicked it into high gear in the second quarter with Green’s three-point play with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the half capping a 20-3 run. Sophomore Antinajah Jackson broke Hearne’s seven-minute drought without a basket with a 3-pointer with 2:33 left, but Normangee freshman Katelynn Dunn answered with a 3-pointer to jump-start an 11-0 run to end the half.
“We had a few mistakes on our end, and they took advantage of it,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “We got in foul trouble early, and it changed how we needed to play them. And Normangee handled everything we threw at them.”
Gonzales took all but one of his timeouts in the first half, but it didn’t help. Dunn and McAllister, who both came off the bench, did a great job handling the ball for Normangee as did starting guards Green and freshman Christina Witherspoon.
“Our girls just handled the ball real well, and they started attacking the rim,” Horne said. “It was just taking care of business and attacking. If we’re not attacking, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Dunn and McAllister added nine rebounds each. Normangee had five players with at least five rebounds in a great team effort to offset Hearne’s Jackson, who had 14, and Jenny Johnson, who had eight. Horne knew they had to contain Johnson and Jackson.
“They are unbelievable how good of a team they are,” Horne said. “We knew that they had a shooter in [Golden], so we kind of stacked the side and hoped the other girls missed. That’s kind of the way we do things.”
Hearne turned six Normangee turnovers into 12 points in the first quarter, but Normangee had only one turnover in the second quarter. Trying to force the issue, the Lady Eagles fouled 15 times in the first half, allowing Normangee to hit 12 of 19 free throws.
“They handled our pressure well,” Gonzales said. “Their guards stepped up and played big. We knew they had good guards already, but we wanted to play to our strength, which is make them play fast, but they just came out and handled the ball and played very well tonight.”
Hearne had a chance to get back in the game in the third quarter as Normangee made only 2 of 17 shots, but Hearne wasn’t much better, going 5 of 19 as the pace of the game took its toll on both teams.
Hearne opened the second half with a 13-0 run via a trio of 3-pointers to pull within 48-35, but Normangee junior Callie Powell and sophomore Morgan Hemphill each hit 3-pointers to push their lead back to 54-36.
Dunn ended with 20 points. Jade added 15 and McAllister 10. Golden had 18 for Hearne, Jackson added 15 and Johnson 12.
Normangee 68, Hearne 56
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
NORMANGEE (21-7) — Riley de la Garza 0-4 2-2 2 1 2; Christina Witherspoon 2-7 3-9 5 5 7; Jada Green 5-12 5-5 7 2 15; Morgan Hemphill 2-5 0-0 5 2 5; Callie Powell 1-4 1-2 2 3 4; Kourtney Wright 2-7 0-0 4 5 5; Katelynn Dunn 7-12 4-6 9 3 20; Aubree McAllister 4-5 2-3 9 2 10. TOTALS: 23-56 17-27 43 23 68
HEARNE (21-5) — Jada Johnson 0-4 3-5 5 4 3; Jenny Johnson 4-20 3-5 8 3 12; Tra Miller 1-3 0-0 0 1 3; Aylssa Loftis 0-2 1-2 1 1 1; Johnasia White 0-0 1-2 0 0 1; Ciarrah Golden 5-14 4-5 1 4 18; Monet Robinson 0-4 0-0 2 2 0; Antinajah Jackson 4-20 5-6 14 3 15; Makyla Dunn 1-5 1-4 4 3 3. TOTALS: 15-72 18-29 35 21 56
Normangee 19 29 6 14 — 68
Hearne 16 6 17 17 — 56
3-point shooting: Normangee 5-16; Hearne 8-32