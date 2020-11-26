Normangee football team has chance at historic victory Friday

It’s been a season to remember for the Normangee Panther football team, and the best could be yet to come.

Normangee is 11-0 for the first time in school history. The Panthers started the season with a bang, a 29-14 victory over Bremond, which was ranked seventh in Class 2A Division II. Normangee has been rolling ever since. No team stayed within a score of the Panthers until last week. Normangee’s Izaha Jones had to break up a pass in the end zone on the last play to give the Panthers a 27-21 victory over Price Carlisle in the 2A Division I area playoffs.

“I’m thrilled for our kids,” second-year coach Keith Sitton said. “They’re a special group of kids from the top to the bottom. They’re really bought into what we’re doing and the things we believe in.”

And Sitton said the success extends beyond the playing field.

“They’re kids of character,” Sitton said. “And it’s special for me, because it’s special for them. I’m just proud for them. I’d love to see them move on just because they’re a great group of kids.”