Normangee-Bremond highlight opening week's area high school football matchups

High school football is back. Teams across Texas will suit up Friday as fans put on their masks and school colors before making the familiar trip to the football stadium.
More than others in the past, this season comes with an added layer of gratefulness from players and coaches alike.
The consensus from teams across the Brazos Valley is that they can’t take one practice or game for granted, considering the season could be taken away if COVID-19 continues to persist and affect fall sports.
One’s things for sure: The football season will start. Class A-4A teams are coming off their only scrimmage of the season and began nondistrict play Thursday. Friday features the best matchups in the area to keep an eye on.
Normangee at Bremond
Tiger Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Bremond and Normangee will meet in the season opener for the third consecutive year. Bremond swept the first two games, winning both by 13 or more points, and Tigers are projected to win by 20 points again this year. But in this early battle of the area’s better Class 2A teams, Normangee may have the experience advantage.
Bremond’s offense will look a little different with the loss of running back JT Anthony as the Tigers lean on starting quarterback Seth Kasowski, head coach Jeff Kasowski’s son, as well as reliable receivers Hunter Wilganowski and TJ Grimes. A big focus for Bremond will be its defense led by Riley Slafka, David Williams and Jaray Bledsoe, but it’ll be crucial for Bremond to get its younger players up to speed quickly.
Normangee is returning most of its roster that went 4-1 in District 9-2A-I and made it to the area round last season. The heat also will be an issue for both teams who are coming off months in quarantine and limited practices due to COVID-19. It’ll be interesting to see who rises to the top and who doesn’t burn out early in the game.
Regardless of the challenges, Bremond’s defensive veterans should take the spotlight Friday. The game will start off close similar to past years, but the Tigers, if they can recharge during halftime, will take over in the second half.
Burton at Holland
Hornet Field, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Burton will be the team to beat in 13-2A-II, but the Panthers will have their hands full in the opener.
Holland is picked to win by three by the Harris Ratings as Burton tries to build some early stability on offense. The Panthers are working out two quarterbacks this season — freshman Colby Beck and senior Cooper Lucherk.
Lucherk will start for the first time Friday after previously playing receiver, tight end and linebacker for Burton, which struggled on offense in scrimmages and practices. It will be important for Lucherk to get in a good grove with his offense early, and Burton head coach Jason Hodde said the defense will have to tackle better than it has in practice as the Panthers try to stop run-centric Holland.
Cameron at Mexia
Blackcat Field, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Cameron will be in the mix for the 11-3A-I title later this season, but after losing many of its star players, the Yoemen are at a disadvantage against a veteran-led Mexia squad.
Cameron will miss key running backs Nico Vargas and James Debose, quarterback Braden Brashear, receiver/defensive back Kobe Young and linebacker Patrick England among other graduated seniors. The Yoemen returners, however, have last year’s 34-21 win against the Blackcats to look back on.
Cameron’s returning starters include senior receiver Za’korien Spikes, who had 929 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Spikes will join senior Iverson Braziel in the secondary as well. Having some familiar faces on both offense and defense will help the Yoemen stay competitive Friday, but Mexia, which is projected to win by six, will have the upper hand on its home field to start the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!