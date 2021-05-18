Normangee boys golf team leads after one round at Class 2A state tournament

KINGSLAND — The Normangee boys golf team shot an opening-round 343 Monday at the Legends Golf Course to lead the Class 2A state golf tournament. The Panthers have a four-shot lead on Goldthwaite heading into Tuesday’s final round. Vega and Hamilton are tied for third at 360.

Normangee was led by Nick Childress and Rainer Horne, who each shot 77 and are in a six-way tie for fifth place. Tahoka’s Warren Taylor leads after a 73. Normangee’s other scores were Denton Young 90, David Rumley 99 and Wyatt Williams 103. The Panthers are trying to match the state title won by the school’s girls team last week.